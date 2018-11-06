Lions sign free agents WR Bruce Ellington and RB Zach Zenner

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agents WR Bruce Ellington and RB Zach Zenner and waived RB Ameer Abdullah. Contract terms were not disclosed.

In addition, the Lions also announced that they have signed CB Horace Richardson to the practice squad and released DE Alex Barrett from the practice squad.

Ellington comes to Detroit after most recently spending the past two seasons (2017-18) with the Houston Texans where he appeared in three games (one start) this season and recorded eight catches, 92 receiving yards and one touchdown. Prior to Houston, he spent time (2014-16) with the San Francisco 49ers, appearing in 26 games during his stint with the club. He originally entered the NFL with the 49ers in 2014 as a fourth round (106th overall) draft selection out of South Carolina. Ellington's career totals include 56 receptions, 637 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions in addition to 10 rushing attempts, 52 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in 40 career games (seven starts).

Zenner returns to Detroit after spending the offseason and preseason with the club before spending Week 1 on the Reserve/Injured list. He originally signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State in 2015 and has appeared in 28 career games (five starts) with 420 rushing yards and five touchdowns.