Lions offseason questions: Second-year player to watch

It's tough to judge a rookie's performance and outlook based off just one year in the league, especially in the case of the 2020 draft class.

Last year's rookies had to learn on the fly a bit after missing out on an offseason training program and preseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Detroit Lions draft class showed a lot of potential last year, which should be a good sign moving forward. Which Lions rookie are you most excited to see make a year-two jump? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Running back D'Andre Swift and cornerback Jeff Okudah both should make huge leaps in production, but I'm also interested to see how Cephus develops this offseason heading into his second season. A fifth-round pick by Detroit last year, Cephus was pressed into a role early in 2020 because of injuries at the position. He caught 20 balls for 349 yards with a couple touchdowns and averaged 17.5 yards per reception, which shows there's some playmaking ability there.

The Lions have a lot of question marks at the receiver position heading into the new league year, but Cephus will be a part of that revamped receiver room. Just how big a part will depend on how big a leap he takes in his preparation and development this offseason.

Mike O'Hara: Defensive end Julian Okwara

Okwara came to the Lions last year as a value pick in the third round who would have been drafted higher had his 2019 season at Notre Dame not been shortened by an injury.

As a second-year player, Okwara is still a prospect whose value is unproven because of an injury.

Okwara played only six games and 99 snaps last season. He had one tackle for loss. However, there were instances when the natural quickness and athleticism Okwara had shown in college were evident.