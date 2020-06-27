Lions looking to get tight ends more involved in offense

To that point, Hockenson was targeted just 59 times last season and finished with 32 receptions for 367 yards and two scores. Hockenson could have had a couple more touchdowns added to those numbers, but he wasn't able to finish a couple plays in the end zone, something Bevell says Hockeson will continue to focus on.

"He's got to continue to work on finishing plays when he's going to the ground with the ball, I think you guys can remember a couple of those," Bevell said. "He's really a tireless worker and he just does a great job, he's always asking what he can do better or what he can improve on and he's willing to do anything that we ask. I like that about him, but again, more opportunities for me giving him chances to be able to make plays for us."

Bevell said that also applies to fellow tight end Jesse James, who the Lions acquired in free agency last offseason. James was targeted just 27 times in 16 games, and finished with 16 catches for 142 yards and no touchdowns.

"As far as both those guys go (Hockenson and James), I just had a conversation with Jesse and it's my job to help those guys get more involved," Bevell said. "The good part about the job is I have all these weapons and that's also the bad part about the job. I mean, there's only one ball. I talked to Jesse about getting Jesse more involved, but all those guys need to have opportunities to touch the ball, whether they're the skill guys on the outside or whether it's the easiest way handing it to those running backs.