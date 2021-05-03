Lions help bridge the digital divide locally

The "digital divide" is a phrase heard often these days, referring to an infrastructure gap between those with computer and internet access and those without. This concept has not only been illuminated, but exacerbated, during the COVID-19 pandemic when nearly every aspect of our lives is remote out of public health necessity.

A year ago, in April 2020, the Pew Research Center found that 53% of Americans deemed the internet "essential" during the COVID-19 outbreak in no small part due to the fact schooling became entirely virtual. While a majority might recognize this technology as vital, an unfortunate truth is that Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) surveys indicated that 90% of its K-12 students lacked an appropriate device and adequate internet service when polled as classes went remote.

Early in the pandemic, the Lions realized the urgency of this issue and sought to address it. Enter the Connected Futures initiative, a program in which a group of corporate and foundation funders partnered with DPSCD to address the digital divide with DPSCD students. The Lions, through Detroit Lions Charities, donated $50,000 in support of Connected Futures to help provide tablets and internet to all DPSCD students.

With the support from many local corporations and foundations, during this school year more than 48,000 devices equipped with one year of LTE data service and technical support have been distributed to students allowing them to access online learning materials from home. Phase three of the project began this spring as DPSCD distributes remaining devices to new Connected Futures enrollees.

"Detroit Lions Charities care about this community. (The Lions) support for our Connected Futures initiative helped provide a tablet, internet service and technical support to every Detroit Public Schools Community District student, making possible virtual learning during our COVID school closure periods," said President and Chief Executive Officer of the Detroit Public Schools Foundation Pam Moore. "We are grateful for (their) ongoing generosity and partnership."