Lions don't view QB Hendon Hooker's age as a negative

One of the pre-draft criticisms of Detroit Lions third-round pick Hendon Hooker was his age. At 25 years old, Hooker was the oldest quarterback in the class, and some viewed that as a negative because he'll be nearly 30 after his first rookie contract is complete.
The Lions don't view Hooker's age as a negative. Just the opposite, actually.
"It's different when you're saying he's a 25-year-old wide receiver or he's a 25-year-old cornerback," Lions general manager Brad Holmes told the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast about Hooker. "No, he's a 25-year-old quarterback. That's different. There's a level of maturity. There's a level of things he's gone through just in his football career that's going to bode well for success for him."
After moving back from pick No. 55 to 63 and then again to 68, Holmes decided it was time to address the depth at quarterback behind starter Jared Goff with the selection of Hooker, who was an early Heisman Trophy favorite this past season before a torn ACL ended his season prematurely. Hooker took home SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors after throwing for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns with only two interceptions while rushing for 430 yards and five more touchdowns in 11 starts.
Hooker played in 49 career college games with 37 starts in two different offensive systems at Virginia Tech and Tennessee. That experience should allow him to adapt to the NFL game quicker than most signal callers coming into the league from the college ranks.
"He's very mature, he looks the part, he's got a big arm," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told the Green Light podcast with Chris Long recently. "He's just got to learn how to play in the NFL. He's a pro, now, and I like the fact that he was older. We all kind liked the fact that he was older. I think you want your quarterback to be more mature. They have a lot on their plate."
The Lions went into the offseason wanting to bring some competition to the quarterback room and they might not be done adding before the start of training camp. Hooker tore his ACL in November and just started running on an anti-gravity treadmill. Like wide receiver Jameson Williams a year ago, the Lions will take their time with Hooker making sure his knee is right before he starts any football activities.
"This is a redshirt year for him," Campbell said. "He's gotta get this leg right first, and then he'll learn under Jared. And then let's see what happens. If he can eventually become your 2, or maybe down the road, later on, it's more than that," Campbell said. "But it's going to be a long time."
The Lions have a lot of confidence in Goff, 28, coming off his Pro Bowl season in 2022. He's the unquestioned starter in 2023, and Holmes said the team has had some internal discussions about a contract extension with the veteran signal caller. Goff is currently under contract for the next two seasons.
Goff is the Lions' guy, but they also like the maturity and potential Hooker can provide both as a resource to Goff, and when he's ready to get on the field, as a quality backup with a high ceiling to maybe be more down the line.