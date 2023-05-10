Lions don't view QB Hendon Hooker's age as a negative

May 10, 2023 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

One of the pre-draft criticisms of Detroit Lions third-round pick Hendon Hooker was his age. At 25 years old, Hooker was the oldest quarterback in the class, and some viewed that as a negative because he'll be nearly 30 after his first rookie contract is complete.

The Lions don't view Hooker's age as a negative. Just the opposite, actually.

"It's different when you're saying he's a 25-year-old wide receiver or he's a 25-year-old cornerback," Lions general manager Brad Holmes told the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast about Hooker. "No, he's a 25-year-old quarterback. That's different. There's a level of maturity. There's a level of things he's gone through just in his football career that's going to bode well for success for him."

After moving back from pick No. 55 to 63 and then again to 68, Holmes decided it was time to address the depth at quarterback behind starter Jared Goff with the selection of Hooker, who was an early Heisman Trophy favorite this past season before a torn ACL ended his season prematurely. Hooker took home SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors after throwing for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns with only two interceptions while rushing for 430 yards and five more touchdowns in 11 starts.

Hooker played in 49 career college games with 37 starts in two different offensive systems at Virginia Tech and Tennessee. That experience should allow him to adapt to the NFL game quicker than most signal callers coming into the league from the college ranks.

Related Links

"He's very mature, he looks the part, he's got a big arm," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told the Green Light podcast with Chris Long recently. "He's just got to learn how to play in the NFL. He's a pro, now, and I like the fact that he was older. We all kind liked the fact that he was older. I think you want your quarterback to be more mature. They have a lot on their plate."

The Lions went into the offseason wanting to bring some competition to the quarterback room and they might not be done adding before the start of training camp. Hooker tore his ACL in November and just started running on an anti-gravity treadmill. Like wide receiver Jameson Williams a year ago, the Lions will take their time with Hooker making sure his knee is right before he starts any football activities.

Offseason workout photos: May 8, 2023

View photos from offseason workouts on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 50

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 50

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 50

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 50

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (52) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (52) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 50

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 50

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 50

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Jake McQuaide (50) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 50

Detroit Lions long snapper Jake McQuaide (50) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 50

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 50

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 50

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 50

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13), Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell (29), Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 50

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13), Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell (29), Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 50

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 50

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 50

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 50

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 50

Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 50

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 50

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (69), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 50

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (69), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 50

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13), Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell (29), Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 50

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13), Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell (29), Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (69) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 50

Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (69) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 50

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 50

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 50

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 50

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 50

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Ross Pierschbacher (66), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 50

Detroit Lions guard Ross Pierschbacher (66), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Scottie Montgomery during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 50

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Scottie Montgomery during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 50

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 50

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 50

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 50

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 50

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"This is a redshirt year for him," Campbell said. "He's gotta get this leg right first, and then he'll learn under Jared. And then let's see what happens. If he can eventually become your 2, or maybe down the road, later on, it's more than that," Campbell said. "But it's going to be a long time."

The Lions have a lot of confidence in Goff, 28, coming off his Pro Bowl season in 2022. He's the unquestioned starter in 2023, and Holmes said the team has had some internal discussions about a contract extension with the veteran signal caller. Goff is currently under contract for the next two seasons.

Goff is the Lions' guy, but they also like the maturity and potential Hooker can provide both as a resource to Goff, and when he's ready to get on the field, as a quality backup with a high ceiling to maybe be more down the line.

Related Content

news

Lions prepared to start season with veteran receiver group

Led by Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit has experienced wideouts in position to begin the year.

news

New-look Lions running back room set to continue success

The Detroit's backfield features two new names at the top, but is set to produce in 2023.

news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand following 2023 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2023 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman gives his 5 takeaways from the Detroit Lions' 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Greg Cosell analyzes Lions' 2023 draft class

See what executive producer and analyst for NFL Matchup and senior producer at NFL Films Greg Cosell thinks about the Detroit Lions' 2023 draft class.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: How Holmes feels about 2023 draft class, Swift trade & more

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes' post-draft press conference.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Antoine Green

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' seventh-round selection of wide receiver Antoine Green.

news

Lions draft wide receiver Antoine Green

With the 219th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select wide receiver Antoine Green.

news

Lions agree to trade running back D'Andre Swift to Eagles

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they have agreed to trade running back D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' fifth-round selection of offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal.

news

Lions draft offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal

With the 152nd overall pick, the Detroit Lions select offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal.

Advertising