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The Daily Drive

LIONS DAILY: Lions reveal plan for starters, key players ahead of preseason opener

Aug 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM

Detroit Lions host former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs for workout

Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | August 09, 2026

Lions observations: Jahmyr Gibbs shows why he's NFL's highest-paid RB

Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | August 09, 2026

Lions training camp observations: Jahmyr Gibbs full-go in practice

The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | August 09, 2026

Isiah Pacheco among multiple Lions absent from practice

The Detroit News | Richard Silva | August 09, 2026

Lions turn to familiar veteran to address QB depth

MLive.com (MI) | Kory Woods | August 09, 2026

Lions’ Dan Campbell gets ‘special’ reminder during Hall of Fame weekend

MLive.com | Kory Woods | August 09, 2026

Observations: Jahmyr Gibbs’ usage spikes amid heavy rest day for Detroit Lions

MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | August 09, 2026

Lions hold tryout with former All-Pro cornerback

MLive.com (MI) | Jacob Richman | August 09, 2026

How a small-school linebacker is proving he belongs with the Lions

MLive.com (MI) | Jacob Richman | August 10, 2026

Teddy Bridgewater steps away from Lions, leaving question at backup QB

Associated Press | Paula Pasche | August 09, 2026

After encouraging early returns from Devin White addition, Lions work out former All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs

Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | August 09, 2026

Lions camp observations: Key starters held out, Hassanein fine after injury scare, and Whiteside caps practice with pick

Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | August 09, 2026

Trevon Diggs among 8 Detroit Lions free agent tryouts

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 09, 2026

Detroit Lions 2026 training camp observations, Day 9: Veteran rest opens door for reserves

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Erik Schlitt | August 09, 2026

Detroit Lions training camp injury updates: Good news on D.J. Reed

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 09, 2026

CBS News Detroit at 5am - Teddy Bridgewater stepping away from team

WWJ (CBS) | August 10, 2026

Fox 2 News Morning - Teddy Bridgewater retires

WJBKDT (FOX) | August 10, 2026

7 News Detroit This Morning at 4:30am - Teddy Bridgewater stepping away from football

WXYZ (ABC) | August 10, 2026

Local 4 News at 4:30a - Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater retires from football

WDIV (NBC) | August 10, 2026

Will Jared Goff play in Lions preseason opener? Dan Campbell answers

Detroit Free Press (MI) | Rainer Sabin | August 09, 2026

Teddy Bridgewater retires from Lions, opens huge question at backup QB

Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | August 09, 2026

Josh Dobbs signs with Lions as Teddy Bridgewater replacement

The Detroit News | The Detroit News | August 09, 2026

Lions not concerned about cornerback D.J. Reed's groin injury

The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | August 09, 2026

Teddy Bridgewater, veteran quarterback, stepping away from Lions

The Detroit News | Richard Silva | August 09, 2026

Top Lions CB misses another practice for groin issue: ‘Not a major thing’

MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | August 09, 2026

Lions add two defenders, including recent division opponent

MLive.com | Jacob Richman | August 09, 2026

Lions reveal plan for starters, key players ahead of preseason opener

MLive.com | Kory Woods | August 09, 2026

Veteran QB informs Detroit Lions he will step away from the team

MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | August 09, 2026

Teddy Bridgewater leaves Lions to likely retire again, coach says

ESPN.com | ESPN | August 09, 2026

Lions backup QB Teddy Bridgewater leaving team, Dan Campbell says

The New York Times | Colton Pouncy | August 09, 2026

Lions move quickly to replace Bridgewater, agreeing to sign veteran QB Josh Dobbs

Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | August 09, 2026

Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater stepping away; team planning to add veteran backup

Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | August 09, 2026

Detroit Lions signing QB Josh Dobbs to replace Teddy Bridgewater

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 09, 2026

Detroit Lions sign 2 new defenders, place Bridgewater on retired list

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 09, 2026

QB Teddy Bridgewater is leaving the Detroit Lions, team seeking vet backup

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 09, 2026

More Penei Sewell trick plays coming in 2026?

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 09, 2026

Jahmyr Gibbs contract details: New strategies from Detroit Lions

SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 09, 202

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