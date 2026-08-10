LIONS DAILY: Lions reveal plan for starters, key players ahead of preseason opener

Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | August 09, 2026
Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | August 09, 2026
The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | August 09, 2026
The Detroit News | Richard Silva | August 09, 2026
MLive.com (MI) | Kory Woods | August 09, 2026
MLive.com | Kory Woods | August 09, 2026
MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | August 09, 2026
MLive.com (MI) | Jacob Richman | August 09, 2026
MLive.com (MI) | Jacob Richman | August 10, 2026
Associated Press | Paula Pasche | August 09, 2026
After encouraging early returns from Devin White addition, Lions work out former All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs
Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | August 09, 2026
Lions camp observations: Key starters held out, Hassanein fine after injury scare, and Whiteside caps practice with pick
Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | August 09, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 09, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Erik Schlitt | August 09, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 09, 2026
WWJ (CBS) | August 10, 2026
WJBKDT (FOX) | August 10, 2026
WXYZ (ABC) | August 10, 2026
WDIV (NBC) | August 10, 2026
Detroit Free Press (MI) | Rainer Sabin | August 09, 2026
Detroit Free Press | Dave Birkett | August 09, 2026
The Detroit News | The Detroit News | August 09, 2026
The Detroit News | Nolan Bianchi | August 09, 2026
The Detroit News | Richard Silva | August 09, 2026
MLive.com (MI) | Benjamin Raven | August 09, 2026
MLive.com | Jacob Richman | August 09, 2026
MLive.com | Kory Woods | August 09, 2026
MLive.com | Benjamin Raven | August 09, 2026
ESPN.com | ESPN | August 09, 2026
The New York Times | Colton Pouncy | August 09, 2026
Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | August 09, 2026
Detroit Football Network | Justin Rogers | August 09, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 09, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 09, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 09, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 09, 2026
SB Nation - Pride of Detroit | Jeremy Reisman | August 09, 202