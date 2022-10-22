Lions at Cowboys: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions travel to AT&T Stadium for a matchup against Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 23. This will be Detroit's first trip to Dallas since Week 4 of the 2018 season. Here are all the ways to follow the game:
TV coverage: CBS
- Play-by-play: Jim Nantz
- Analyst: Tony Romo
TV map: See where the Lions-Cowboys matchup will be available via local CBS stations courtesy 506sports.com.
Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color commentary: Lomas Brown
- Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
