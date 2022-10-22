Lions at Cowboys: How to watch, listen and follow

Oct 22, 2022 at 06:45 AM
The Detroit Lions travel to AT&T Stadium for a matchup against Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 23. This will be Detroit's first trip to Dallas since Week 4 of the 2018 season. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: CBS

  • Play-by-play: Jim Nantz
  • Analyst: Tony Romo

TV map: See where the Lions-Cowboys matchup will be available via local CBS stations courtesy 506sports.com.

2022-Week-7-TV-Map

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-16x9-DAL-Pocket-Crop

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which team will win the coin toss? Who will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!

Meet the Opponent: Dallas Cowboys

View photos of the starters for the Dallas Cowboys.

Head coach Mike McCarthy Offensive Coordinator: Kellen Moore Defensive Coordinator: Dan Quinn Special teams Coordinator: John Fassel (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
1 / 29

Head coach Mike McCarthy

Offensive Coordinator: Kellen Moore

Defensive Coordinator: Dan Quinn

Special teams Coordinator: John Fassel

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
QB Dak Prescott Backed up by Cooper Rush (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
2 / 29

QB Dak Prescott

Backed up by Cooper Rush

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Ezekiel Elliott Backed up by Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
3 / 29

RB Ezekiel Elliott

Backed up by Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR CeeDee Lamb Backed up by Simi Fehoko (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
4 / 29

WR CeeDee Lamb

Backed up by Simi Fehoko

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Noah Brown Backed up by KaVontae Turpin and Dennis Houston (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
5 / 29

WR Noah Brown

Backed up by KaVontae Turpin and Dennis Houston

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Michael Gallup Backed up by Jalen Tolbert (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
6 / 29

WR Michael Gallup

Backed up by Jalen Tolbert

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Dalton Schultz Backed up by Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
7 / 29

TE Dalton Schultz

Backed up by Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Tyler Smith Backed up by Matt Waletzko (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
8 / 29

OT Tyler Smith

Backed up by Matt Waletzko

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Connor McGovern Backed up by Tyler Smith (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
9 / 29

OG Connor McGovern

Backed up by Tyler Smith

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Tyler Biadasz Backed up by Matt Farniok (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
10 / 29

C Tyler Biadasz

Backed up by Matt Farniok

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Zack Martin Backed up by Matt Farniok (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
11 / 29

OG Zack Martin

Backed up by Matt Farniok

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Terence Steele Backed up by Josh Ball (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
12 / 29

OT Terence Steele

Backed up by Josh Ball

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE DeMarcus Lawrence Backed up by Tarell Basham and Sam Williams (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
13 / 29

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

Backed up by Tarell Basham and Sam Williams

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Quinton Bohanna Backed up by Neville Gallimore (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
14 / 29

DT Quinton Bohanna

Backed up by Neville Gallimore

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Osa Odighizuwa Backed up by Trysten Hill (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
15 / 29

DT Osa Odighizuwa

Backed up by Trysten Hill

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Dorance Armstrong Backed up by Dante Fowler Jr. and Chauncey Golston (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
16 / 29

DE Dorance Armstrong

Backed up by Dante Fowler Jr. and Chauncey Golston

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
OLB Micah Parsons Backed up by Anthony Barr and Luke Gifford (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
17 / 29

OLB Micah Parsons

Backed up by Anthony Barr and Luke Gifford

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
MLB Leighton Vander Esch Backed up by Jabril Cox and Devon Harper (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
18 / 29

MLB Leighton Vander Esch

Backed up by Jabril Cox and Devon Harper

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Anthony Brown Backed up by Kelvin Joseph and C.J. Goodwin (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
19 / 29

CB Anthony Brown

Backed up by Kelvin Joseph and C.J. Goodwin

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NB Jourdan Lewis Backed up by DaRon Bland (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
20 / 29

NB Jourdan Lewis

Backed up by DaRon Bland

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Trevon Diggs Backed up by Nahshon Wright (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
21 / 29

CB Trevon Diggs

Backed up by Nahshon Wright

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
S Jayron Kearse Backed up by Israel Mukuamu (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
22 / 29

S Jayron Kearse

Backed up by Israel Mukuamu

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Donovan Wilson (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
23 / 29

S Donovan Wilson

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Malik Hooker Backed up by Markquese Bell (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
24 / 29

S Malik Hooker

Backed up by Markquese Bell

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Brett Maher (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
25 / 29

K Brett Maher

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger
P/H Bryan Anger (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
26 / 29

P/H Bryan Anger

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Matt Overton (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
27 / 29

LS Matt Overton

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Tony Pollard Backed up by Rico Dowdle, KaVontae Turpin and Malik Davis (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
28 / 29

KR Tony Pollard

Backed up by Rico Dowdle, KaVontae Turpin and Malik Davis

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
PR Tony Pollard Backed up by Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
29 / 29

PR Tony Pollard

Backed up by Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Frank Franklin II/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
