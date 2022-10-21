Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 22: Frank Ragnow on how to handle Cowboys' defensive front

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews the Detroit Lions' return from the bye and Week 6 trip to Dallas to take on Micah Parsons and the Cowboys. As always, Tim starts with the news and notes from this week of press conferences and practices in Allen Park, including injury updates on D’Andre Swift, Josh Paschal and DJ Chark. After that, The Athletic's Jon Machota calls in to discuss Dak Prescott's return to action on Sunday and what Detroit can do to gain ground against a historically good Cowboys defense. Next, Lions center Frank Ragnow joins Tim in studio to talk about the offensive line's big matchup this week, his relationship with Taylor Decker and the Rags Remembered Foundation. Lastly, Tim and Mike O'Hara give you their Key Matchups for Sunday's tilt, presented by BetMGM.