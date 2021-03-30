Lions adding speed at wide receiver this offseason

"I always stated that (Golladay's) a very, very talented receiver, but we pretty much knew that – as with pretty much every year in terms of free agency and the draft, that it's relatively deep in both spots," Holmes said.

"It was a few different factors that went into it, but at the end of the day it was just making the right decision for the Lions, both not only short term, but more importantly long term. So, that was a decision that we came to. Wish Kenny nothing but the best in New York and was happy to see that he got a good deal."

Detroit signed veteran Tyrell Williams early in free agency to help stem the loss of Golladay. Since entering the NFL in 2015, Williams' four touchdowns of 75-plus yards are tied for the most. Among all NFL players with at least 175 receptions over that span, his 16.1-yard average per reception is third.