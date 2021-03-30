Lions adding speed at wide receiver this offseason

Mar 30, 2021 at 02:04 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Brad Holmes is no stranger to retooling a wide receiver room in the NFL.

Holmes was part of the Rams' front office in 2017, when Los Angeles completely revamped their receiving corps with the addition of Robert Woods in free agency, and then drafting Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds. Those three have formed one of the more consistent receiving trios in the league the last four seasons.

Now the general manager in Detroit, Holmes is supervising his own retooling of Detroit's receiver room, one Holmes says was predicated on adding more speed to the unit.

The first domino to fall was the decision to not use the franchise tag on Pro Bowler Kenny Golladay, which allowed him to get to free agency, where he eventually signed a deal with the Giants that will pay him around $18 million per season.

"I always stated that (Golladay's) a very, very talented receiver, but we pretty much knew that – as with pretty much every year in terms of free agency and the draft, that it's relatively deep in both spots," Holmes said.

"It was a few different factors that went into it, but at the end of the day it was just making the right decision for the Lions, both not only short term, but more importantly long term. So, that was a decision that we came to. Wish Kenny nothing but the best in New York and was happy to see that he got a good deal."

Detroit signed veteran Tyrell Williams early in free agency to help stem the loss of Golladay. Since entering the NFL in 2015, Williams' four touchdowns of 75-plus yards are tied for the most. Among all NFL players with at least 175 receptions over that span, his 16.1-yard average per reception is third.

"Obviously, knew that the receiver group in general was thin when we first started this process. So, as we're kind of adding, it's like, let's just add speed," Holmes said. "Starting with Tyrell (Williams) – yes, he does have speed. That's an added benefit, but he's also long. He can adjust very, very well. He has aggressive hands. He attacks the football out of the air and then plus, he's got the speed to stretch it deep, obviously."

Related Links

The Lions then added veterans Breshad Perriman, Damion Ratley and Kalif Raymond. Since 2018, Perriman ranks second in the NFL averaging 18.2 yards per reception. Among all players with at least 125 career receptions, his 16.5-yard average per catch is second highest.

Williams and Perriman are two of only four active players to average at least 16.0 yards per reception on 125-plus catches.

"Probably the fastest guy his size that I've seen running a 40," Holmes said of watching Perriman's pro day in 2016 and seeing him run a 4.25 at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. "Just another element of him being able to take the top off the defense and have that element."

The Lions could also add a receiver or two via this year's NFL Draft, which might have the best receiver class to date. Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and Kyle Pitts could all be options for the Lions at No. 7. The sheer talent and depth of this year's receiver class means teams are likely to get Day 1 starters well into the second day of the draft, and we could see impact receivers selected in Day 3 as well.

New Lions quarterback Jared Goff should feel pretty good about that.

"I do believe that will help Jared (Goff)," Holmes said of adding more speed at receiver. "I'm sure Jared won't have any frowns about having this much speed in the receiver room.

"Definitely, I believe in Jared, with his ability on the deep ball, and he has showcased it. His explosive plays in the past four years, explosive passes have been up there, so I think it'll be a good combination."

Holmes feels good about where the receiver room is at currently, and where it's still heading over the next month or so.

Related Content

news

Recent trades won't change Detroit Lions' draft plans

The recent trades that shook up the draft order won't change the Detroit Lions' plans, according to general manager Brad Holmes.
news

Campbell leaning toward playing Vaitai at guard

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is 'intrigued' about moving offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai inside to guard.
news

TWENTYMAN: 8 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 8 pro days to keep an eye on this week.
news

Lions continue to scout top prospects, including QB Zach Wilson at BYU's pro day

The Detroit Lions are continuing to scout the top prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft, sending general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell to Zach Wilson's pro day.
news

Meet the Prospect: Trey Lance

Get to know quarterback prospect Trey Lance.
news

LB prospect Micah Parsons shows off speed at pro day

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons put on a show at his pro day Thursday.
news

NFC NORTH: How all four teams are faring in free agency

Tim Twentyman takes a look at how all four teams in the NFC North are faring in free agency so far.
news

Meet the Prospect: Micah Parsons

Get to know linebacker prospect Micah Parsons.
news

Brockers looking to put his leadership to work in Detroit

After coming to the Lions via trade, DL Michael Brockers is looking to put his leadership to work in Detroit.
news

Sheila Ford Hamp's message to new DE Charles Harris: 'Go get the quarterback'

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp had a message for newly signed defensive end Charles Harris: 'Go get the quarterback.'
news

Meet the Prospect: Jaylen Waddle

Get to know wide receiver prospect Jaylen Waddle.
Advertising