Campbell leaning toward playing Vaitai at guard

The Detroit Lions' depth and needs along their offensive line are starting to come more into focus after head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media via Zoom on Monday.

Asked specifically about the plans for veteran tackle/guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Campbell said while Vaitai does have position versatility, the thought right now is to play him inside at guard.

"Until we get our eyes on him and see kind of where he fits the best, it's hard to just put that in stone," Campbell said. "But I will say this, and we've talked to him about it, we're a little intrigued about moving him inside to guard. That does intrigue us. We may as a starting point work there and see where we're at."

Vaitai missed six games this past season due to injury, beginning with a foot injury suffered right before the start of the regular season that lingered all year. In the 10 games Vaitai did play, he played guard for every snap in five games, right tackle every snap in four games, and split between right guard and right tackle Week 6. He played 282 snaps at right guard and 168 snaps at right tackle last season, his first year in Detroit after signing as a free agent last offseason.