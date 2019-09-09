KEY QUESTIONS: What went wrong for Lions in the fourth quarter?

How disappointing was the play of Detroit's special teams Sunday?

Jamal Agnew muffed a punt late in the first half that turned into Arizona's first points. Arizona got a hand on a punt in the fourth quarter in a crucial situation where the Lions were trying to pin Arizona deep, clinging to a lead. Detroit averaged minus-two yards in punt returns and 16.0 yards on kickoffs. They were also flagged four times on special teams.

"I think there's true statements there as far as special teams, some plays in there that we need to do a better job of overall," Patricia said. "Penalties were a big part of last night in all three phases, special teams included. The return game for us – we have to do a better job with that. We had the turnover in the red (zone) area, which we were fortunate to keep that to a three point situation there, then obviously the blocked punt, which is a pretty critical situation in the game.

"We want to try to go down and pin them and put them on a long field and make them have to drive and go score with minimal time. Certainly those are areas that – we can't have plays like that and expect for the outcome to be the way we want it."

After dissecting the 4th quarter on tape, what went wrong in allowing the Cardinals to come back from an 18-point deficit?

Patricia said the Lions didn't back off from a play-calling perspective with a big lead. Instead, he credited Arizona with simply making the better adjustments.

"We definitely didn't back off from a standpoint of play calls or anything like that, not at all," he said. "We know how dangerous he is. He's obviously a great player, was a great college player and finished off the game really well last night.

"From that standpoint though, they made some good adjustments. We tried to adjust and match some of the things they did – give credit to them, give credit to Larry Fitzgerald. He's a Hall of Fame player for a reason. He made some pretty amazing plays and catches and that's what he does."