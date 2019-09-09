Harrison Sr. unhappy with his performance vs. Cardinals

Harrison played just 27 of the defense's 89 snaps overall, which was the second fewest on the line.

"We had an 18-point lead and had our defensive guys on the field to try and preserve the lead," Harrison said. "It wasn't a situation where I was tired. I played in 26 snaps. In that situation, the offense isn't typically going to run the ball, so that's why you didn't see much of me in the fourth quarter."

Harrison said he thought the mistakes made defensively by Detroit in the fourth quarter were mental, and it's up to every player on that side of the ball to lock in this week and take a long look at everything they did in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, where they could have done better. Those are the plays they have to focus on the most this week.