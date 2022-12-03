Lions vs. Jaguars: How to watch, listen and follow

Dec 03, 2022 at 06:45 AM
The Detroit Lions look to start a new win streak as they return to Ford Field to face Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 4. The Lions have beaten the Jaguars in each of the last three matchups between the two teams and lead the all-time series 4-3. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Chris Myers
  • Analyst: Robert Smith

TV map: See where the Lions-Jaguars matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show presented by MGM Grand Detroit following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Silver Savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

GAME DAY GIVEAWAY

Be sure to arrive early on Sunday, as fans will receive Detroit Lions socks courtesy of Comerica upon entry!

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which team will score first? Will the Lions attempt a first half field goal? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!

Meet the Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

View photos of the starters for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head Coach Doug Pederson Offensive Coordinator: Press Taylor Defensive Coordinator: Mike Caldwell Special Teams Coordinator: Heath Farwell (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
1 / 30

Head Coach Doug Pederson

Offensive Coordinator: Press Taylor

Defensive Coordinator: Mike Caldwell

Special Teams Coordinator: Heath Farwell

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Marvin Jones Jr. Backed up by Kendric Pryor (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
2 / 30

WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Backed up by Kendric Pryor

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Cam Robinson (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
3 / 30

OT Cam Robinson

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2022} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Ben Bartch (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
4 / 30

OG Ben Bartch

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Luke Fortner Backed up by Tyler Shatley AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
5 / 30

C Luke Fortner

Backed up by Tyler Shatley

AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Brandon Scherff Backed up by Cole Van Lanen (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
6 / 30

OG Brandon Scherff

Backed up by Cole Van Lanen

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Jawaan Taylor Backed up by Walker Little (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
7 / 30

OT Jawaan Taylor

Backed up by Walker Little

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Chris Manhertz Backed up by Luke Farrell (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
8 / 30

TE Chris Manhertz

Backed up by Luke Farrell

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Evan Engram Backed up by Dan Arnold (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
9 / 30

TE Evan Engram

Backed up by Dan Arnold

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Trevor Lawrence Backed up by C.J. Beathard (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
10 / 30

QB Trevor Lawrence

Backed up by C.J. Beathard

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Travis Etienne Jr. Backed up by Snoop Conner and JaMycal Hasty (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
11 / 30

RB Travis Etienne Jr.

Backed up by Snoop Conner and JaMycal Hasty

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Christian Kirk Backed up by Jamal Agnew (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
12 / 30

WR Christian Kirk

Backed up by Jamal Agnew

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Zay Jones Backed up by Tim Jones (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
13 / 30

WR Zay Jones

Backed up by Tim Jones

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT DaVon Hamilton (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
14 / 30

NT DaVon Hamilton

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Roy Robertson-Harris Backed up by Dawuane Smoot and Arden Key (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
15 / 30

DE Roy Robertson-Harris

Backed up by Dawuane Smoot and Arden Key

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Folorunso Fatukasi Backed up by Adam Gotsis (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
16 / 30

DE Folorunso Fatukasi

Backed up by Adam Gotsis

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB Josh Allen Backed up by De'Shaan Dixon (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
17 / 30

WLB Josh Allen

Backed up by De'Shaan Dixon

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SLB Travon Walker Backed up by K'Lavon Chaisson (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
18 / 30

SLB Travon Walker

Backed up by K'Lavon Chaisson

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Foyesade Oluokun Backed up by Chad Muma (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
19 / 30

LB Foyesade Oluokun

Backed up by Chad Muma

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Devin Lloyd Backed up by Shaquille Quarterman and Caleb Johnson (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
20 / 30

LB Devin Lloyd

Backed up by Shaquille Quarterman and Caleb Johnson

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Darious Williams Backed up by Tre Herndon (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
21 / 30

CB Darious Williams

Backed up by Tre Herndon

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Tyson Campbell Backed up by Montaric Brown (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
22 / 30

CB Tyson Campbell

Backed up by Montaric Brown

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Chris Claybrooks (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
23 / 30

CB Chris Claybrooks

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS Andre Cisco Backed up by Daniel Thomas (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
24 / 30

FS Andre Cisco

Backed up by Daniel Thomas

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS Rayshawn Jenkins Backed up by Andrew Wingard and Tyree Gillespie (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
25 / 30

SS Rayshawn Jenkins

Backed up by Andrew Wingard and Tyree Gillespie

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K Riley Patterson (AP Photo/John Raoux)
26 / 30

K Riley Patterson

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H Logan Cooke (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
27 / 30

P/H Logan Cooke

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Ross Matiscik (AP Photo/David Dermer)
28 / 30

LS Ross Matiscik

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PR Jamal Agnew Backed up by Christian Kirk (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
29 / 30

PR Jamal Agnew

Backed up by Christian Kirk

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Jamal Agnew Backed up by Chris Claybrooks and Snoop Conner (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
30 / 30

KR Jamal Agnew

Backed up by Chris Claybrooks and Snoop Conner

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Advertising