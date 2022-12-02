Twentyman in the Huddle: James Houston on joining 53-man roster & Lions vs. Jaguars preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is back from the mini-bye and gets you set for Sunday's Week 13 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. As always, the show begins with a recap of the news and notes from this week at the Allen Park Training Facility, with an update from Tim about Jameson Williams' practice participation, as well as a comparison between the Lions and Jaguars, two young teams having similar seasons. Jaguars.com Senior Writer John Oesher calls in next to give an opposing view on Trevor Lawrence's team, as well as discuss how No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker has looked in his rookie year. After that, Lions rookie linebacker James Houston joins Tim in studio to discuss being signed to the 53-man roster after his stellar debut against the Bills on Thanksgiving. Lastly, Tim and producer PJ Clark give you their Key Matchups for Lions vs. Jaguars, presented by BetMGM.