INACTIVES: Lions vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions will be looking to fix their issues on offense today against a Minnesota Vikings' defense ranked 30th in the NFL. The Lions have averaged just around 13 points and 263 total yards of offense the last three weeks.

However, Detroit will have to do it without arguably their best offensive weapon in second-year running back D'Andre Swift. The Lions ruled Swift (shoulder) out on Friday after he missed practice all week.

"Right now, I feel like he may be a week away," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Swift. "I'm hoping that, as a matter of fact. He's still pretty sore, but he's getting better. He's improving. But, we'll see where it goes here. You see how he feels day in and day out. But as of right now, he's pretty tender."