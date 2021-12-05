INACTIVES: Lions vs. Vikings

Dec 05, 2021 at 11:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions will be looking to fix their issues on offense today against a Minnesota Vikings' defense ranked 30th in the NFL. The Lions have averaged just around 13 points and 263 total yards of offense the last three weeks.

However, Detroit will have to do it without arguably their best offensive weapon in second-year running back D'Andre Swift. The Lions ruled Swift (shoulder) out on Friday after he missed practice all week.

"Right now, I feel like he may be a week away," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Swift. "I'm hoping that, as a matter of fact. He's still pretty sore, but he's getting better. He's improving. But, we'll see where it goes here. You see how he feels day in and day out. But as of right now, he's pretty tender."

The Lions are expected to lean heavily on veteran back Jamaal Williams, who comes into today's matchup averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He's stepped in numerous times over his first four seasons in Green Bay to fill the lead back role and was often very productive. Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson are also expected to play a bigger part in Detroit's backfield today.

Defensively, the Lions placed veteran outside linebacker Trey Flowers on injured reserve Saturday. The team signed outside linebacker Rashod Berry to the active roster from the practice squad, and Berry is active today.

The team also elevated linebacker Tavante Beckett and defensive end Bruce Hector from the practice squad Saturday, and both players are also active today.

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder) and nose tackle John Penisini (illness) are inactive and won't play. Expect rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes to get a lot of run alongside Alex Anzalone today at one of the two inside linebacker spots in place of Reeves-Maybin.

Detroit's offense will also be without swing tackle Matt Nelson (ankle), who was limited all week with an ankle injury. Nelson started eight games at right tackle and was being used as an important extra blocker in Detroit's heavy package. Expect Will Holden to take over swing tackle duties today. Wide receiver Trinity Benson and quarterback David Blough are also inactive.

To round out Detroit's inactive list, special teams will have to play without one of their better players in gunner Bobby Price, who's dealing with a shoulder injury.

Related Content

news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Vikings

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell says Swift (shoulder) is 'maybe a week away'

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, a punt-return anomaly and more.
news

Campbell continuing to grow as a first-time play caller

Dan Campbell is continuing to learn and grow as a first-year head coach and first-time play caller.
news

NOTEBOOK: 'Lucky Charms' Oruwariye finding his way to the football

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including cornerback Amani Oruwariye's performance, decisions at kicker and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Lynn and Dave Fipp.
news

Oxford High School tragedy weighs heavy on Lions' players & coaches

Detroit Lions' players and coaches offered their condolences & support to everyone impacted by Tuesday's tragedy at Oxford High School.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions can lean on Williams if Swift is out this week

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including running back depth, preparing for the Minnesota Vikings and more.
news

Week 13 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

Find out what the Minnesota Vikings are saying as they prepare for their Week 13 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

Lions know passing game needs to improve for offense to succeed

In order to finish the season on a positive note, the Detroit Lions need to play better offensively, especially in the passing game.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What is the injury update on Swift?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 12 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Advertising