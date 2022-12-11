INACTIVES: Lions vs. Vikings

That means the Lions will turn to their third option at the right guard spot, which would likely be Dan Skipper. Logan Stenberg is also available and the team signed guard Ross Pierschbacher to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday.

Second-year linebacker Derrick Barnes has been a key contributor for Detroit alongside Alex Anzalone and Malcolm Rodriguez, but will miss his first game of the season today after suffering a left knee injury in last week's win over Jacksonville. Barnes has 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a pass defended in 12 games (four starts). The team elevated veteran Jarrad Davis from the practice squad on Saturday to help fill the void left by Barnes' absence.

Detroit will also be without the services of starting nickel cornerback Will Harris, who aggravated a hip injury in practice this week. He was listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice but won't be able to go today. With the team also placing nickel corner Chase Lucas on IR (hamstring), they are a little thin, which is why they elevated Jarren Williams from the practice squad on Saturday.