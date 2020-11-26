INACTIVES: Lions vs. Texans

Detroit also has to shuffle things around upfront along their offensive line with offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) being placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Vaitai's been dealing with the injury all season, and it's limited some of his effectiveness. Veteran Oday Aboushi and Joe Dahl are available to step in at right guard today for Vaitai.

Detroit's defense will also be undermanned with defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (groin), cornerback Jeff Okudah (shoulder), defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh) and cornerback Mike Ford (concussion) all ruled out on Wednesday's injury report.

Linebacker Reggie Ragland (ankle) and cornerback Amani Oruwariye (back), both of whom were listed as questionable coming in, are active today. That's a positive for Detroit's defense as they try to contain one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league right now in Deshaun Watson, who has at least two touchdown passes and a rating of 100-or-higher in seven of his past eight games.