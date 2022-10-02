INACTIVES: Lions vs. Seahawks

Oct 02, 2022 at 11:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions will be missing some star power on offense today as they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field.

Running back D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and DJ Chark (ankle), arguably Detroit's three most explosive skill-position players, are all inactive today because of injury.

Swift's 231 rushing yards and 8.6-yard average per rush have paced a Lions rushing attack that enters Sunday ranked third in the NFL at 170.3 yards per game. Detroit's run game is top three in the NFL in yards (511), average (5.9) and touchdowns (5).

Veteran Jamaal Williams is expected to handle the bulk of the work in Detroit's backfield. He rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 20 attempts last week vs. Minnesota substituting for Swift. The Lions also have confidence in Craig Reynolds and veteran Justin Jackson running behind their terrific offensive line.

St. Brown leads the Lions in receptions (23), receiving yards (253) and touchdowns (3). His 23 receptions trail only Cooper Kupp (28), Stefon Diggs (27) and Marquise Brown (24) through the first three weeks of the season. Chark is Detroit's most consistent deep threat and has a touchdown on the year.

The Lions elevated Tom Kennedy and Maurice Alexander from the practice squad on Saturday and both are active. Josh Reynolds, who was questionable coming in with an ankle injury, is active. The Lions will also need veteran wide receivers Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus to step up and make plays. It's also an opportunity for tight end T.J. Hockenson to have a big game after a rather quiet start to the season.

Kicker Austin Seibert missed practice all week with a right groin injury and was ruled out Friday. Dominik Eberle gets the nod to handle kicking duties today for the Lions. Eberle made 2-of-3 field goals and all five extra point tries filling in one game for Houston last season.

Joining Swift, St. Brown, Chark and Seibert on the inactive list today for Detroit are: Defensive lineman John Cominsky, guard Jonah Jackson and defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor.

