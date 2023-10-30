INACTIVES: Lions vs. Raiders

The offensive line has been a big catalyst behind Detroit's success offensively this season. If that's going to continue tonight vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field, the Lions need a couple backups to step in and play their part.

Detroit will be without left guard Jonah Jackson (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (toe/calf) against the Raiders. Ragnow missed practice all week with a calf injury and was listed as doubtful on Saturday's injury report. He is inactive and will miss his first game of the season. Veteran Graham Glasgow is expected to start at center.

"That's one of the reasons why Graham's here, man, his reliability and the fact that he's played multiple positions," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week. "He played obviously plenty of center last year and he's done it in this league, so lot of confidence there."