INACTIVES: Lions vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions have made a couple changes upfront along their defensive front seven as they host the Green Bay Packers for their Annual Thanksgiving Day Game today.

Defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike is active for the first time since Week 6 in Tampa Bay. The 2021 second-round pick has most recently been dealing with a hip injury that's limited him in practice. He was off the practice report this week and the Lions are going to give him an opportunity to make an impact today.