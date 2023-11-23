INACTIVES: Lions vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions have made a couple changes upfront along their defensive front seven as they host the Green Bay Packers for their Annual Thanksgiving Day Game today.
Defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike is active for the first time since Week 6 in Tampa Bay. The 2021 second-round pick has most recently been dealing with a hip injury that's limited him in practice. He was off the practice report this week and the Lions are going to give him an opportunity to make an impact today.
With Onwuzurike active the team is making outside linebacker Julian Okwara inactive. Okwara has seen his playing time dimmish in recent weeks with him playing just 12 snaps against the Bears Sunday. Okwara has six tackles and two sacks on the year. Defensive linemen Isaiah Buggs and Brodric Martin are also inactive.
With Packers running back Aaron Jones not playing today, Green Bay could feature a more north and south, between-the-tackles rushing attack led by AJ Dillon. Maybe that's one reason the Lions opted to go with Onwuzurike over Okwara.
The team elevated veteran defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna from the practice squad for the second straight week. He had two tackles and a tackle for loss in Sunday's win over Chicago playing 26 snaps.
Starting left guard Jonah Jackson will miss his second straight game with a wrist injury he suffered Week 10 vs. the Chargers. Rookie Colby Sorsdal started in place of Jackson vs. Chicago. We'll see if he gets the nod again.
Wide receiver Antoine Green, cornerback Steven Gilmore and linebacker Trevor Nowaske round out Detroit's inactive list today.