INACTIVES: Lions vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions square off today against the No. 1 scoring offense in the Green Bay Packers, which means the Lions' offense is going to have to generate points to keep up.
Some good news on that front is Detroit will get dynamic rookie running back D’Andre Swift back today after he missed the last three games with concussion symptoms and an illness. Swift racked up 149 scrimmage yards and a touchdown the last time we saw him Week 10 in a win over Washington. Swift has 331 rushing yards (4.7 average) with four touchdowns to go along with 31 receptions for 275 yards (8.9 avg.) and two more scores on the year.
Lions Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay is inactive for a sixth straight contest due to a hip injury he suffered Week 8 against the Colts. He was ruled out Friday. Starting right tackle Tyrell Crosby is also inactive due the ankle injury he suffered last week in Chicago. Matt Nelson will likely make the start at right tackle in place of Crosby today.
Defensively, the Lions will be shorthanded a couple key contributors. The team placed veteran defensive end Everson Griffen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, meaning he won't be available to play today. The team elevated defensive end Kareem Martin from the practice squad to help with depth on the edge of the defensive line.
Defensive end Austin Bryant is active after being questionable, and so is defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, which will help fill the void left by Griffen's loss.
Detroit will also be without rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah because of a groin injury. He's inactive. Expect Amani Oruwariye, Justin Coleman and Darryl Roberts to handle cornerback duties to start.
Joining Golladay, Crosby and Okudah on Detroit's inactive list today are: Quarterback David Blough, defensive lineman Frank Herron, safety C.J. Moore and running back Jonathan Williams.