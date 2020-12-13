INACTIVES: Lions vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions square off today against the No. 1 scoring offense in the Green Bay Packers, which means the Lions' offense is going to have to generate points to keep up.

Some good news on that front is Detroit will get dynamic rookie running back D’Andre Swift back today after he missed the last three games with concussion symptoms and an illness. Swift racked up 149 scrimmage yards and a touchdown the last time we saw him Week 10 in a win over Washington. Swift has 331 rushing yards (4.7 average) with four touchdowns to go along with 31 receptions for 275 yards (8.9 avg.) and two more scores on the year.