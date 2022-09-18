INACTIVES: Lions vs. Commanders

The Detroit Lions will have one of their most explosive offensive weapons available for them today as they host the Washington Commanders at Ford Field.
Running back D’Andre Swift, who was questionable coming in after suffering an ankle injury in last week's loss to the Eagles, is active. Swift sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday, but returned Friday as a limited participant and will give it a go today. Swift rushed 15 times last week for 144 yards and a touchdown, and also caught three passes for another 31 yards. His 144 rushing yards were the third most in the NFL Week 1.
The real question for the Lions today is whether Swift can have the same kind of success this week running behind an offensive line that's missing all three of their starters along the interior. Center Frank Ragnow (groin/foot) and left guard Jonah Jackson (finger) are both inactive and won't play. Ragnow was ruled out on Friday's injury report. Jackson, who was injured in practice Wednesday, was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Saturday. The Lions lost starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai before the season started to a back injury that required surgery.
Expect Evan Brown to start at center and Logan Stenberg at one of the guard spots. The Lions have options at the other guard spot between Drew Forbes, Kayode Awosika or Dan Skipper, who was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday.
Defensively, the Lions will be without starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye, who injured his back at practice Thursday and was questionable coming in. That's a big blow for a Detroit defense facing a Washington offense that had four passing touchdowns and four passing plays of 25-plus yards in a win over Jacksonville last week.
Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring) is inactive for a second straight week. He returned to practice in limited fashion this week, so he's trending in the right direction, but isn't quite healthy enough yet to play.
The Lions do get linebacker Julian Okwara back after he's been hampered by a hamstring injury for the better part of a month. He was inactive last week. His return gives Detroit an extra rusher off the edge to get after Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz.
Joining Jackson, Ragnow, Oruwariye and Melifonwu on Detroit's inactive list today are: Defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor, tight end James Mitchell and defensive lineman Austin Bryant.