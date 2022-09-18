INACTIVES: Lions vs. Commanders

The Detroit Lions will have one of their most explosive offensive weapons available for them today as they host the Washington Commanders at Ford Field.

Running back D’Andre Swift, who was questionable coming in after suffering an ankle injury in last week's loss to the Eagles, is active. Swift sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday, but returned Friday as a limited participant and will give it a go today. Swift rushed 15 times last week for 144 yards and a touchdown, and also caught three passes for another 31 yards. His 144 rushing yards were the third most in the NFL Week 1.