INACTIVES: Lions vs. Colts

The Detroit Lions will have the services of starting left tackle Taylor Decker today against the Indianapolis Colts after he was listed as questionable to play on Friday's injury report.
Decker's been dealing with a shoulder injury and sat out practice Friday, but is active today. That's good news for the Lions. Decker's having a terrific start to his season. He's the 13th highest graded tackle by Pro Football Focus and has yet to give up a sack this season. He'll have a good matchup today with Colts veteran edge rusher Justin Houston, who leads Indianapolis with 3.5 sacks on the year.
The news isn't as good for veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant, however. He's inactive for a third straight game due to a hamstring injury he aggravated Week 4 vs. New Orleans. Though he was a limited participant in practice this week, he was listed as questionable, and isn't ready to play just yet.
Detroit still hasn't had its full complement of cornerbacks available for any game this season, though they will get veteran nickel cornerback Justin Coleman back today, who was activated off IR Saturday and will play for the first time since injuring his hamstring Week 1 vs. Chicago.
Second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye and rookie Jeff Okudah have held down the starting outside corner spots pretty effectively with Trufant out of the lineup. Neither has allowed a touchdown in their coverage yet this season.
Also listed as questionable to play on Friday's injury report were linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (non-injury related) and cornerback Darryl Roberts (groin/hip). Both are active.
Joining Trufant on Detroit's inactive list for the Lions today are: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus, quarterback David Blough, guard Logan Stenberg and cornerback Mike Ford.