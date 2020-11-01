INACTIVES: Lions vs. Colts

The Detroit Lions will have the services of starting left tackle Taylor Decker today against the Indianapolis Colts after he was listed as questionable to play on Friday's injury report.

Decker's been dealing with a shoulder injury and sat out practice Friday, but is active today. That's good news for the Lions. Decker's having a terrific start to his season. He's the 13th highest graded tackle by Pro Football Focus and has yet to give up a sack this season. He'll have a good matchup today with Colts veteran edge rusher Justin Houston, who leads Indianapolis with 3.5 sacks on the year.