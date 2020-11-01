INACTIVES: Lions vs. Colts

Nov 01, 2020 at 11:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions will have the services of starting left tackle Taylor Decker today against the Indianapolis Colts after he was listed as questionable to play on Friday's injury report.

Decker's been dealing with a shoulder injury and sat out practice Friday, but is active today. That's good news for the Lions. Decker's having a terrific start to his season. He's the 13th highest graded tackle by Pro Football Focus and has yet to give up a sack this season. He'll have a good matchup today with Colts veteran edge rusher Justin Houston, who leads Indianapolis with 3.5 sacks on the year.

The news isn't as good for veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant, however. He's inactive for a third straight game due to a hamstring injury he aggravated Week 4 vs. New Orleans. Though he was a limited participant in practice this week, he was listed as questionable, and isn't ready to play just yet.

Detroit still hasn't had its full complement of cornerbacks available for any game this season, though they will get veteran nickel cornerback Justin Coleman back today, who was activated off IR Saturday and will play for the first time since injuring his hamstring Week 1 vs. Chicago.

Second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye and rookie Jeff Okudah have held down the starting outside corner spots pretty effectively with Trufant out of the lineup. Neither has allowed a touchdown in their coverage yet this season.

Also listed as questionable to play on Friday's injury report were linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (non-injury related) and cornerback Darryl Roberts (groin/hip). Both are active.

Joining Trufant on Detroit's inactive list for the Lions today are: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus, quarterback David Blough, guard Logan Stenberg and cornerback Mike Ford.

Related Content

news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Colts

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Colts matchup.
news

Lions boost pass rush by trading for Everson Griffen

The Lions announced Friday that they have acquired defensive end Everson Griffen in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

NOTEBOOK: Decker questionable for Lions-Colts

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for a team coming off their bye week and more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will Swift lead the Lions in carries?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions prepare for their Week 8 matchup vs. Indianapolis.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions face 'huge challenge' in Colts' defense

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including preparing for the Colts, improvements on defense and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions taking care of the football so far this season

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including taking care of the football, Jeff Okudah's development and more.
news

Week 8 opponent: What the Colts are saying

Find out what the Indianapolis Colts are saying as they prepare for their Week 8 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers Lions have improved since bye week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 numbers the Detroit Lions have improved since the bye week that have helped them win the last two games.
news

10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Darrell Bevell, Cory Undlin and Brayden Coombs.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: How has the defensive line performed the last two weeks?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Matt Patricia's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 7 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' Week 7 victory over the Falcons.

Advertising