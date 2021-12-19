INACTIVES: Lions vs. Cardinals

Dec 19, 2021 at 11:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions are down a number of key starters on both sides of the football today as they host the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field.

The team already ruled out running back D'Andre Swift and outside linebacker Julian Okwara on Friday's injury report. It will be the third game in a row the Lions will play without Swift after he sprained his shoulder on Thanksgiving against the Bears.

With veteran Jamaal Williams still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, expect Craig Reynolds and rookie Jermar Jefferson to carry a lot of the load at running back, with Godwin Igwebuike also working into the mix. Reynolds has been on Detroit's practice squad all season, but got a chance to play last week in Denver. He rushed 11 times for 83 yards.

The Lions will also be without starting left guard Jonah Jackson. He was listed as questionable coming in after missing practice all week with a back injury. Expect rookie Tommy Kraemer to take Jackson's place in the starting lineup. He filled in at right guard for a couple games earlier this season and played pretty well.

"He's ready," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Kraemer on Friday. "He's been taking in the reps this week. As you guys know, he played against Chicago. We know he'll be ready to go in there and know what to do and he'll battle if needed."

The Lions do get center Evan Brown back in the starting lineup this week after he missed last week's contest in Denver while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He's played well filling in for Frank Ragnow this season, and the Lions missed his presence in the middle of their offensive line last week.

Leading tackler and veteran safety Tracy Walker is also inactive today after being downgraded to out Sunday morning with an illness. Walker and linebacker Alex Anzalone have 78 total tackles on the year, but Walker leads the team with 52 solo tackles. He'll be missed. Expect veteran Dean Marlowe to fill the void at safety.

Also inactive for the Lions today are: Quarterback David Blough, wide receiver Trinity Benson and tackle Will Holden.

Anzalone, defensive end Michael Brockers, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who were all listed as questionable to play coming into today, are active and expected to play.

Related Content

news

RECAP: Lions vs. Cardinals

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 30-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Cardinals

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Cardinals matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell confirms Hockenson had season-ending hand surgery

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including an update on tight end T.J. Hockenson, preparing for the Arizona Cardinals and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Rookie St. Brown building chemistry with Goff

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown building chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff, no excuses in the secondary and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Lynn and Dave Fipp.
news

10 bowl game prospects to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 bowl game prospects to watch this week that could potentially interest the Detroit Lions.
news

Week 15 opponent: What the Cardinals are saying

Find out what the Arizona Cardinals are saying as they prepare for their Week 15 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions wide receivers stepping up & making plays

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including production at wide receiver, injury updates and more.
news

TWENTYMAN: Where Lions stand at cornerback this season & beyond

The Detroit Lions have suffered numerous injuries at the cornerback position this year, and players have continued to step up to fill the open roles.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What does Campbell think of Sewell's development this season?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 14 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 38-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Advertising