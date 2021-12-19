INACTIVES: Lions vs. Cardinals

The Lions will also be without starting left guard Jonah Jackson. He was listed as questionable coming in after missing practice all week with a back injury. Expect rookie Tommy Kraemer to take Jackson's place in the starting lineup. He filled in at right guard for a couple games earlier this season and played pretty well.

"He's ready," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Kraemer on Friday. "He's been taking in the reps this week. As you guys know, he played against Chicago. We know he'll be ready to go in there and know what to do and he'll battle if needed."