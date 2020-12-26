INACTIVES: Lions vs. Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank fourth in the NFL with 43 sacks on the year. They are one of only three teams in the league with three players that have at least 8.0 sacks. Tampa Bay's 38.7 blitz percentage is also top five in the league.

The Bucs bring pressure on the quarterback, which is why the Lions got a little bit of good news Saturday morning that left tackle Taylor Decker will play today after being listed as questionable Friday. Decker's dealt with a groin injury that limited him in practice this week, but he's active today.