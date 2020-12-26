INACTIVES: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Dec 26, 2020 at 11:32 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank fourth in the NFL with 43 sacks on the year. They are one of only three teams in the league with three players that have at least 8.0 sacks. Tampa Bay's 38.7 blitz percentage is also top five in the league.

The Bucs bring pressure on the quarterback, which is why the Lions got a little bit of good news Saturday morning that left tackle Taylor Decker will play today after being listed as questionable Friday. Decker's dealt with a groin injury that limited him in practice this week, but he's active today.

The news isn't as good for center Frank Ragnow, who will be inactive for a second straight game with a throat injury. Ragnow returned to practice in limited fashion Friday, but it wasn't enough to allow him to play today. Joe Dahl will likely get the start again at center in place of Ragnow.

Detroit also won't have swing tackle Tyrell Crosby available today. He was ruled out Friday due to an ankle injury. Detroit will be a little undermanned today upfront against a very good Bucs defensive line. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) was also ruled out Friday. He'll miss his eighth straight contest today.

Defensively, Detroit will be without linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. He didn't practice all week due to a neck injury. Collins is Detroit's leading tackler on the season (101). His three forced fumbles lead the team and his six tackles for loss are second most.

Safety Jayron Kearse (hip) and defensive tackle Frank Herron are also inactive for Detroit's defense. Rounding out Detroit's inactive list today is rookie guard Logan Stenberg.

Related Content

news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Saturday's Lions-Buccaneers matchup.
news

Lions shuffle coaching staff ahead of Saturday's game

With Darrell Bevell out for Saturday's game, Robert Prince will take over as Detroit Lions head coach.
news

Lions interview 3 more candidates for GM position

The Detroit Lions completed general manager interviews with Rick Smith, Thomas Dimitroff and Scott Pioli.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions could be short a few coaches for Saturday's game

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including preparing for Saturday's game, help on defense and more.
news

Week 16 opponent: What the Buccaneers are saying

Find out what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are saying as they prepare for their Week 16 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

NOTEBOOK: Breakout second season leads to Pro Bowl nod for Hockenson

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including T.J. Hockenson's Pro Bowl nod, Frank Ragnow's status and more.
news

3 Lions named to 2021 Pro Bowl

Tight end T.J. Hockenson, punter Jack Fox and offensive lineman Frank Ragnow have been named to the 2021 Pro Bowl.
news

Bevell explains decision to move on from Brayden Coombs

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell spoke to reporters Monday and explained the decision to move on from special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 15 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Titans.
news

NOTEBOOK: Bevell talks fake punt attempt

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 46-25 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Titans' offense too much for Lions

Four downs following the Lions' 46-25 loss to the Titans includes defensive struggles, Stafford shows up, 3rd & manageable and Okwara making plays.

Advertising