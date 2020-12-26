INACTIVES: Lions vs. Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank fourth in the NFL with 43 sacks on the year. They are one of only three teams in the league with three players that have at least 8.0 sacks. Tampa Bay's 38.7 blitz percentage is also top five in the league.
The Bucs bring pressure on the quarterback, which is why the Lions got a little bit of good news Saturday morning that left tackle Taylor Decker will play today after being listed as questionable Friday. Decker's dealt with a groin injury that limited him in practice this week, but he's active today.
The news isn't as good for center Frank Ragnow, who will be inactive for a second straight game with a throat injury. Ragnow returned to practice in limited fashion Friday, but it wasn't enough to allow him to play today. Joe Dahl will likely get the start again at center in place of Ragnow.
Detroit also won't have swing tackle Tyrell Crosby available today. He was ruled out Friday due to an ankle injury. Detroit will be a little undermanned today upfront against a very good Bucs defensive line. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) was also ruled out Friday. He'll miss his eighth straight contest today.
Defensively, Detroit will be without linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. He didn't practice all week due to a neck injury. Collins is Detroit's leading tackler on the season (101). His three forced fumbles lead the team and his six tackles for loss are second most.
Safety Jayron Kearse (hip) and defensive tackle Frank Herron are also inactive for Detroit's defense. Rounding out Detroit's inactive list today is rookie guard Logan Stenberg.