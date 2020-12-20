INACTIVES: Lions at Titans

No one should ever question Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's toughness. We get another example of just how tough the 12-year veteran is this week as he's active and expected to play today in Tennessee with a rib injury suffered last week vs. Green Bay.

Stafford suffered the rib cartilage injury in the fourth quarter of last week's game, and it prevented him from finishing the game. Stafford missed a lot of practice time this week, but interim head coach Darrell Bevell said that wouldn't prevent him from playing.

"(Brett) Favre was out 10-straight weeks, he was going to be out again, and he walks in the day of the game and says, 'I'm going,'" Bevell said Friday. "Guys like that, you give it to them, and they go. I feel like (Stafford's) in that same category. He could walk in Sunday and say, 'I don't care what anyone (is) saying. I'm going.' So, I'm going to let him go."

It appears that was the case in this instance.

One thing to watch early on for the Lions, however, will be the exchange between Stafford and whoever the Lions start at center with Frank Ragnow being inactive due to a throat injury.