INACTIVES: Lions at Steelers

The Lions claimed Reynolds off of waivers from Tennessee on Wednesday, but the team determined two days of practice just isn't enough for the veteran receiver to pick up the playbook enough to play today against the Steelers.

"Look, we're just trying to get him up to speed as fast as possible," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Reynolds on Friday. "Anything is on the table right now, and I think he's a pretty sharp guy. It will just be how much we feel and he feels comfortable as to whether we do it or not."