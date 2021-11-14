INACTIVES: Lions at Steelers

Nov 14, 2021 at 11:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

PITTSBURGH – The Lions debut of newly claimed wide receiver Josh Reynolds will have to wait at least another week.

The Lions claimed Reynolds off of waivers from Tennessee on Wednesday, but the team determined two days of practice just isn't enough for the veteran receiver to pick up the playbook enough to play today against the Steelers.

"Look, we're just trying to get him up to speed as fast as possible," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Reynolds on Friday. "Anything is on the table right now, and I think he's a pretty sharp guy. It will just be how much we feel and he feels comfortable as to whether we do it or not."

It's more likely Reynolds makes his debut next week in Cleveland.

The Lions already ruled out running back Jamaal Williams and kicker Austin Seibert on Friday's injury report. It's the second straight game Williams will miss. Expect Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson to pick up some of the load for Williams behind starter D'Andre Swift.

The Lions elevated Ryan Santoso from the practice squad to handle kicking duties today, and it's expected to be his job for at least three weeks after the team placed Seibert on injured reserve Saturday.

Outside linebacker Austin Bryant is also inactive for the Lions today. He's been dealing with a shoulder injury that limited his practice time all week.

Joining Reynolds, Williams and Bryant on Detroit's inactive list today are: Defensive end Kevin Strong and outside linebacker Jesse Lemonier.

