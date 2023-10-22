INACTIVES: Lions at Ravens

Oct 22, 2023 at 11:30 AM
BALTIMORE – Starting cornerback Jerry Jacobs was added to Detroit's injury report on Saturday with a knee injury and was listed as questionable to play today against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jacobs went through a pregame workout on the field at M&T Bank Stadium in front of the watchful eyes of general manager Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell and cornerbacks coach Dré Bly, and it was determined that Jacobs would be inactive today.

That leaves the Lions' defense scrambling a bit for a starting cornerback on the outside opposite Cam Sutton. Jacobs has started all six games for the Lions this season and has been playing pretty good ball with three interceptions over his last three games. Opposing quarterbacks have a 77.1 passer rating on the year when throwing his way, per Pro Football Focus statistics.

With the return of nickel cornerback Brian Branch after a two-game absence due to a knee injury, the Lions could shift veteran cornerback Will Harris to the outside. Harris has started in the nickel the last two weeks in place of Branch. Branch has proven early in his career that he can play just about anywhere. The Lions also have Chase Lucas, Khalil Dorsey and Steven Gilmore active at cornerback.

Detroit made edge rusher Charles Harris a healthy scratch vs. the Ravens today. Harris has started three games this season and has 1.5 sacks but has seen his snaps decrease the last few weeks with John Cominsky taking on a bigger role and rookie linebacker Jack Campbell playing more SAM linebacker.

"Yeah, we've said this from the beginning, that player's going to play because he's a good player," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said of Campbell this week. "That's the reason why we drafted him, so we're going to continue to develop him ... he's doing a really good job for us."

The Lions ruled out running back David Montgomery and guard Jonah Jackson on Friday, and veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. was ruled out Saturday as he's dealing with a personal issue and did not travel to Baltimore with the team.

Rounding out Detroit's inactives are defensive linemen Levi Onwuzurike and Brodric Martin.

Detroit will have the services of second-year defensive lineman Josh Paschal today, who hasn't played since Week 1 due to a knee injury.

