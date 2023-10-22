INACTIVES: Lions at Ravens

BALTIMORE – Starting cornerback Jerry Jacobs was added to Detroit's injury report on Saturday with a knee injury and was listed as questionable to play today against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jacobs went through a pregame workout on the field at M&T Bank Stadium in front of the watchful eyes of general manager Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell and cornerbacks coach Dré Bly, and it was determined that Jacobs would be inactive today.

That leaves the Lions' defense scrambling a bit for a starting cornerback on the outside opposite Cam Sutton. Jacobs has started all six games for the Lions this season and has been playing pretty good ball with three interceptions over his last three games. Opposing quarterbacks have a 77.1 passer rating on the year when throwing his way, per Pro Football Focus statistics.