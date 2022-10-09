INACTIVES: Lions at Patriots

FOXBOROUGH – The Detroit Lions are getting an important piece of their offense back on the field today in New England as second-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is active against the Patriots.

St. Brown's been dealing with an ankle injury that occurred Week 3 in Minnesota when he was rolled up on after making a short catch. The ankle injury prevented him from playing last week against Seattle. St. Brown missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning in limited fashion Friday. He was listed as questionable coming in, but will give it go. He's got 23 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns in three game played this season.

St. Brown's return strengthens an already stout offense that comes into Sunday's matchup against the Patriots ranked No. 1 in both scoring (35.0) and total offense (436.8).