INACTIVES: Lions at Patriots

FOXBOROUGH – The Detroit Lions are getting an important piece of their offense back on the field today in New England as second-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is active against the Patriots.
St. Brown's been dealing with an ankle injury that occurred Week 3 in Minnesota when he was rolled up on after making a short catch. The ankle injury prevented him from playing last week against Seattle. St. Brown missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning in limited fashion Friday. He was listed as questionable coming in, but will give it go. He's got 23 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns in three game played this season.
St. Brown's return strengthens an already stout offense that comes into Sunday's matchup against the Patriots ranked No. 1 in both scoring (35.0) and total offense (436.8).
Wide receiver Josh Reynolds is also active after coming in as questionable with an ankle injury. He was limited in practice this week, but played through the injury last week and caught seven passes for 81 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks.
Starting guard Jonah Jackson is also active for the first time since suffering a finger injury between Weeks 1 & 2. Jackson was a Pro Bowler last year, so his return is welcome upfront. Center/guard Evan Brown is also active after dealing with an ankle injury all week. He's likely to get a start at the other guard spot. All six of the players listed as questionable on Friday's practice report are active. That list also includes guard Kayode Awosika (hamstring) and linebacker Chris Board (knee).
In a rather surprising move, cornerback Amani Oruwariye is inactive as a healthy scratch. Oruwariye has struggled the early part of this season and will likely be replaced by Will Harris in the starting lineup opposite Jeff Okudah. Oruwariye's allowed a 73.1 completion percentage and a 123.4 passer rating with two touchdowns when opponents have targeted him this season.
Oruwariye joins running back D’Andre Swift, wide receiver DJ Chark, defensive lineman John Cominsky, defensive lineman Charles Harris, tackle Matt Nelson and safety JuJu Hughes on Detroit's inactive list.
The Lions signed wide receiver Maurice Alexander and cornerback AJ Parker to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday and both are expected to see action today. The team also elevated defensive back Saivion Smith and kicker Michael Badgley to today's active list from the practice squad. Badgley will handle place kicking duties.