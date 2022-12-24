INACTIVES: Lions at Panthers

The Detroit Lions are relatively healthy for their stretch run push for the playoffs, but there were a couple injuries the team was monitoring this week ahead of today's game in Carolina against the Panthers.
Center Frank Ragnow (foot) and linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee) were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, but both are active today.
Ragnow, who earned his second career Pro Bowl nod this week, has been managing this foot injury all season. He didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday before returning Friday in limited fashion.
"I think the later we go, we're just trying to be smart with it," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday of Ragnow's practice reps. "He'll be ready to go. Frank will be good."
Barnes has missed Detroit's last two games while rehabbing a knee injury suffered Week 13 vs. Jacksonville. He was limited in practice all week. Barnes has been rotating into the lineup with rookie Malcolm Rodriguez for most of the season. He has 39 tackles (24 solo), three tackles for loss and a sack in 12 games.
The Lions already ruled out safety DeShon Elliott, fullback Jason Cabinda and guard Kayode Awosika on Friday.
Elliott injured his shoulder in the third quarter of last week's win over the Jets and did not return. He missed practice all week. He's started 12 games for the Lions this year. Campbell said both C.J. Moore and Ifeatu Melifonwu could see reps in his place alongside Kerby Joseph. The team also elevated safety Brady Breeze from the practice squad for today's contest.
Rounding out Detroit's inactive list are defensive lineman Austin Bryant, running back Craig Reynolds, defensive lineman Michael Brockers and guard Ross Pierschbacher.