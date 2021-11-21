INACTIVES: Lions at Browns

Nov 21, 2021 at 11:30 AM
CLEVELAND – As expected, Lions quarterback Jared Goff is inactive and won't play today against the Browns. Tim Boyle will get his first career start in Goff's place.

Goff strained an oblique muscle in last week's tie in Pittsburgh, and though he played through the injury last week, Goff didn't take part in practice all week and was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report.

Boyle signed with Detroit this offseason after playing his first three seasons as Aaron Rodgers' backup in Green Bay. He's only thrown four passes in a regular-season game in his career, but did complete 22-of-39 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown in three preseason appearances for the Lions this year before breaking his thumb in the last preseason game vs. Indianapolis.

Boyle returned to practice from injured reserve last week and has taken first-team reps all week. He'll be facing a Browns' defense that ranks fifth in total defense.

The Lions already ruled out outside linebacker Trey Flowers (knee), running back Jermar Jefferson (ankle/knee) and tackle Matt Nelson (ankle), all of whom were injured last week in the Steelers game and were either limited or non-participants in practice this week.

Expect outside linebacker Julian Okwara to play a bigger role in place of Flowers. He's seen his reps increase every game this year and comes in with 18 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss and an interception.

Will Holden will likely play the swing tackle role in place of Nelson.

The Lions do get veteran running back Jamaal Williams back after he missed the last two games with a thigh injury. Williams was listed as questionable coming in. His return helps mitigate the loss of Jefferson, who's been coming on the last couple weeks for Detroit.

Left tackle Taylor Decker, who was also questionable coming in with an elbow injury, is active today.

The Lions elevated kicker Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad on Saturday and he'll handle kicking duties for Detroit today. Riley Patterson, who was signed off New England's practice squad early this week, is inactive. Rosas was a Pro Bowler for the Giants in 2018 before bouncing around a bit with Jacksonville and New Orleans before signing to Detroit's practice squad this week.

Veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds is active and will make his Lions debut today as well.

Rounding out Detroit's inactive list is outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier and wide receiver Trinity Benson.

