INACTIVES: Lions at Browns

The Lions already ruled out outside linebacker Trey Flowers (knee), running back Jermar Jefferson (ankle/knee) and tackle Matt Nelson (ankle), all of whom were injured last week in the Steelers game and were either limited or non-participants in practice this week.

Expect outside linebacker Julian Okwara to play a bigger role in place of Flowers. He's seen his reps increase every game this year and comes in with 18 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss and an interception.

Will Holden will likely play the swing tackle role in place of Nelson.

The Lions do get veteran running back Jamaal Williams back after he missed the last two games with a thigh injury. Williams was listed as questionable coming in. His return helps mitigate the loss of Jefferson, who's been coming on the last couple weeks for Detroit.