INACTIVES: Lions at Bears

The Detroit Lions will be shorthanded on offense for Darrell Bevell's first game as interim head coach today in Chicago.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay will miss his fifth straight game with a hip injury, and the Lions downgraded rookie running back D’Andre Swift from questionable to doubtful on Saturday due to an illness that's not related to COVID-19 or the concussion that prevented Swift from playing in Detroit's last two contests. Swift is inactive today in Chicago.

Expect Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson to handle the majority of the load in the backfield today against the Bears. Johnson recorded 46 rushing yards on 11 carries (4.2 average) last week vs. Houston and also chipped in 52 receiving yards. Peterson rushed for a couple 1-yard touchdowns.