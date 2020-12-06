INACTIVES: Lions at Bears

Dec 06, 2020 at 11:31 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions will be shorthanded on offense for Darrell Bevell's first game as interim head coach today in Chicago.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay will miss his fifth straight game with a hip injury, and the Lions downgraded rookie running back D’Andre Swift from questionable to doubtful on Saturday due to an illness that's not related to COVID-19 or the concussion that prevented Swift from playing in Detroit's last two contests. Swift is inactive today in Chicago.

Expect Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson to handle the majority of the load in the backfield today against the Bears. Johnson recorded 46 rushing yards on 11 carries (4.2 average) last week vs. Houston and also chipped in 52 receiving yards. Peterson rushed for a couple 1-yard touchdowns.

Rookie tight end Hunter Bryant is active for the first time this season after dealing with a hamstring injury and concussion. We could see him play a hybrid tight end/receiver role with his unique skill set and speed. Detroit also gets wide receiver Danny Amendola back today after he missed the last two games with a hip injury. Detroit also has Marvin Jones Jr., Quintez Cephus, Mohamed Sanu and Jamal Agnew at receiver today against Chicago's 13th ranked defense.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears: Travel Photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions' trip to Chicago for their Week-13 game against the Bears.

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 20

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 20

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Albert Huggins (64) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Albert Huggins (64) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 20

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 20

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Bryant (86) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 20

Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Bryant (86) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 20

Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 20

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Robert Prince during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Robert Prince during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 20

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 20

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 20

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 20

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 20

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during travel to play a game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Detroit's defense will also be without some key players as cornerback Jeff Okudah, defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand and defensive end Austin Bryant are inactive today due to injury.

The Lions placed veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant on IR this week because of a hamstring injury, so with Okudah also being inactive, the Lions are thin at cornerback. Amani Oruwariye, Justin Coleman, Darryl Roberts and Mike Ford will attempt to hold things down in the secondary against a Chicago offense ranked 23rd in passing, 29th in scoring and 31st in total offense.

Joining Golladay, Swift, Okudah, Hand and Bryant on today's inactive list for Detroit is quarterback David Blough.

Related Content

news

5 things to watch: Lions at Bears

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Swift questionable for Lions-Bears

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including D'Andre Swift's status, Hunter Bryant's potential debut and more.
news

Week 13 opponent: What the Bears are saying

Find out what the Chicago Bears are saying as they prepare for their Week 13 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What changes can Lions make in remaining five games?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions prepare for their Week 13 matchup in Chicago.
news

NOTEBOOK: Players expecting changes on defense

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including changes on defense, preparing for the Bears and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions looking forward after coaching change

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including looking forward after the coaching change, injury updates and more.
news

TWENTYMAN: What to expect from Lions' offense after coaching change

What can we expect from the Detroit Lions' offense now that Darrell Bevell has taken over as interim head coach?
news

10 takeaways from Undlin, Coombs & Ryan

Catch up on all the news from the assistant coach media sessions with Cory Undlin, Brayden Coombs and Sean Ryan.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What was Bevell's message to the team after taking over as interim head coach?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from interim head coach Darrell Bevell's Monday press conference.
news

Lions announce changes at head coach & GM

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia have been relieved of their duties.
news

Hockenson continues to be a bright spot for Lions

Second-year tight end T.J. Hockenson continues to be a bright spot for the Detroit Lions this season.

Advertising