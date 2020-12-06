INACTIVES: Lions at Bears

The Detroit Lions will be shorthanded on offense for Darrell Bevell's first game as interim head coach today in Chicago.
Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay will miss his fifth straight game with a hip injury, and the Lions downgraded rookie running back D’Andre Swift from questionable to doubtful on Saturday due to an illness that's not related to COVID-19 or the concussion that prevented Swift from playing in Detroit's last two contests. Swift is inactive today in Chicago.
Expect Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson to handle the majority of the load in the backfield today against the Bears. Johnson recorded 46 rushing yards on 11 carries (4.2 average) last week vs. Houston and also chipped in 52 receiving yards. Peterson rushed for a couple 1-yard touchdowns.
Rookie tight end Hunter Bryant is active for the first time this season after dealing with a hamstring injury and concussion. We could see him play a hybrid tight end/receiver role with his unique skill set and speed. Detroit also gets wide receiver Danny Amendola back today after he missed the last two games with a hip injury. Detroit also has Marvin Jones Jr., Quintez Cephus, Mohamed Sanu and Jamal Agnew at receiver today against Chicago's 13th ranked defense.
Detroit's defense will also be without some key players as cornerback Jeff Okudah, defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand and defensive end Austin Bryant are inactive today due to injury.
The Lions placed veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant on IR this week because of a hamstring injury, so with Okudah also being inactive, the Lions are thin at cornerback. Amani Oruwariye, Justin Coleman, Darryl Roberts and Mike Ford will attempt to hold things down in the secondary against a Chicago offense ranked 23rd in passing, 29th in scoring and 31st in total offense.
Joining Golladay, Swift, Okudah, Hand and Bryant on today's inactive list for Detroit is quarterback David Blough.