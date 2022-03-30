Holmes has a lot of confidence in Goff as Lions QB

Holmes was the director of college scouting for the Rams when that franchise selected Goff No. 1 overall in 2016. He also preferred the compensation package from the Rams over other teams in the Matthew Stafford trade, in part, because Goff was included in the Rams' proposal.

"But again, we have a lot of confidence in Jared. Again, we're all about putting him in the best position to succeed and if we do that, and our confidence we have in him, we talked about the continuity we have coming back with not only the receivers, coaching staff and offensive line, we're very confident in Jared."