Harmon impressed with young talent in Lions' secondary

Detroit's secondary is going to look very different than last year with potentially three new starters in Jeff Okudah and Desmond Trufant at corner and Duron Harmon at safety. They could join returning starters Justin Coleman (nickel corner) and safety Tracy Walker to make up that unit in 2020.

Harmon, along with Trufant, are the veterans among that group entering their eighth seasons. The Lions acquired Harmon this offseason via a trade with the Patriots. He spent the last seven years in New England. He's quickly become a leader and mentor, especially to some of the younger players like Walker and Okudah. Early on in training camp, Harmon said he's already impressed with what he's seeing from those two young core secondary members.

"Nothing but great impressions," Harmon said in a Zoom call Tuesday when asked about playing alongside Okudah and Walker. "Two talented players.