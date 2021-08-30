Goff likes Lions' potential heading into regular season

How good the Lions will ultimately be in 2021 will depend a lot on how good Goff and the Lions' offense can be. Detroit looks to be strong upfront along their offensive line, tight end T.J. Hockenson is a Pro Bowler coming off a terrific training camp, and running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams should be a nice one-two duo. On the flip side, there are question marks at receiver, and there's not much depth along the offensive line after the starting five – but Goff sees the potential.

"I think we've done a good job of pulling people's strengths and using guys' strengths to put them in spots to be effective," he said. "I think that's the No. 1 thing. Constantly looking at, 'Hey, who are the guys we want to get the ball to? What do I like? What am I best at? And then how do we implement that into plays? How do we make that come alive on the field?' Up to this point, I think they've done a tremendous job with that."