Glover Quin Donates Water For Flint, MI





Quin has always been active in the community, but having three children of his own, he knows the importance of clean water and felt a personal call to help. "It's so important to make sure these kids and families have clean water," Quin said. "I can't imagine what they're going through. We are fortunate to be able to support those that support us throughout the year."

Other members of the defensive secondary that joined Quin to donate water were safety Don Carey, cornerback Alex Carter, cornerback Quandre Diggs, cornerback Nevin Lawson and cornerback Josh Wilson.

In an effort to help increase the support that is given to the Flint community, Quin is challenging local businesses in the greater Detroit area to match their donation. Any company that donates more than Quin and his teammates, will receive an autographed football, courtesy of Glover Quin.

Those donating more than 36,000 bottles of water should contact info@gloverquin.com to receive their autographed football.