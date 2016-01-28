Glover Quin Donates Water For Flint, MI

Jan 28, 2016 at 07:55 AM

DETROIT, MI (January 26, 2015) – Lions' veteran Pro Bowl safety Glover Quin has rallied his teammates in the Detroit defensive secondary together to donate water to those affected by the water crisis in neighboring Flint, Michigan.  In partnership with the United Way of Genesee county, Quin and his teammates have donated an entire semi-truck, over 36,000 bottles, of water that will be delivered this week.

quin-article-012816.jpg


Quin has always been active in the community, but having three children of his own, he knows the importance of clean water and felt a personal call to help.  "It's so important to make sure these kids and families have clean water," Quin said.  "I can't imagine what they're going through.  We are fortunate to be able to support those that support us throughout the year."

Other members of the defensive secondary that joined Quin to donate water were safety Don Carey, cornerback Alex Carter, cornerback Quandre Diggs, cornerback Nevin Lawson and cornerback Josh Wilson.

In an effort to help increase the support that is given to the Flint community, Quin is challenging local businesses in the greater Detroit area to match their donation.  Any company that donates more than Quin and his teammates, will receive an autographed football, courtesy of Glover Quin.

Those donating more than 36,000 bottles of water should contact info@gloverquin.com to receive their autographed football.

About Glover Quin
Glover Quin is a Pro Bowl and All-Pro starting safety for the Detroit Lions. After graduating from the University of New Mexico, Quin was drafted in 2009 by the Houston Texans where he holds the franchise record for most interceptions in a game by a single player. In 2013, Quin signed with the Detroit Lions as a free agent. During the 2014 season, Quin led the NFL with 7 interceptions. More information about Glover Quin is available at *http://www.GloverQuin.com.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

