Lions offseason questions: New coach to watch

Mike O'Hara: Assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley

Staley is an intriguing assistant on Campbell's staff, and I can't wait to see him at work.

Staley has walked his talk as an assistant coach. He played 10 NFL seasons. The first seven were with the Eagles, and he went over the 1,000-yard mark three times. His last three seasons were with the Steelers, then he went into coaching with the Eagles for the last 10 years.

Staley showed a strong presence and a sense of command in his Zoom interview with the media after being hired. Those are good qualities for anyone in a leadership and teaching role.

D’Andre Swift had a promising rookie season with the Lions. I would expect Staley will get even more out of Swift in Year 2 -- as he will with other backs on the roster.

Tori Petry: Glenn

It's hard to pick just one name off the list of coaches Campbell has assembled, but this particular former player intrigues me. There's a lot of work to do on defense, and Glenn says he plans to fit his defense to his players rather than the other way around.

I'm interested to see what kind of scheme he implements and how he develops young players, including cornerback Jeff Okudah, who happens to play the position Glenn did as a player.

Editor's Pick: Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn

I think there are a lot of hires to be excited about, but I'm going with Lynn. He was featured on Hard Knocks as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers last season, and his leadership qualities really stood out to me while watching. Plus he just seems like a cool guy.