Twentyman in the Huddle: Isaiah Buggs on late-game defense & Lomas Brown helps preview Giants

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is talking all things Lions-Giants as Detroit looks to win three straight games for the first time since 2017. As always, Tim begins with news and notes from this week in Allen Park, including injury updates on Romeo Okwara, Frank Ragnow and DJ Chark, as well as a statistical breakdown of what the Lions may be able to take advantage of on Sunday against the Giants. After that, John Schmeelk of Giants.com calls in to discuss how Brian Daboll has re-shaped the Big Blue offense around Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones and what the Lions can do to stop Dexter Lawrence. Next, Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs joins Tim to talk about the defense delivering two straight wins in end-of-game situations, playing for Aaron Glenn and the development of Aidan Hutchinson. Lastly, Lions legend and former Giant Lomas Brown joins Tim for Key Matchups, presented by BetMGM.