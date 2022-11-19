Giants Roundup: What's driving QB Daniel Jones to succeed

The Detroit Lions (3-6) are coming off their second straight win against a division opponent, beating the Bears in Chicago, 31-30.
The Lions were down 24-10 heading into the fourth quarter. Running back D’Andre Swift's 9-yard touchdown run got Detroit back within one score. Cornerback Jeff Okudah forced a pick-six that tied the game at 24-24. However, just three plays later Bears quarterback Justin Fields broke off a 67-yard touchdown run giving the Bears the lead again. Bears Kicker Cairo Santos missed the extra point, making the score 30-24.
Both defenses forced punts, and the Lions regained possession with 5:23 left in the game. Quarterback Jared Goff led the Lions on a 91-yard drive, capped off by a Jamaal Williams touchdown to give the Lions a 31-30 lead.
Defensively, the Lions came up big and sacked Fields twice to force a turnover on downs. The Lions picked up a much-needed first down to run out the remaining clock. The win was head coach Dan Campbell's first road win, the franchise's first 14-point fourth-quarter comeback since 1993, and first back-to-back wins since 2020.
The New York Giants (7-2) returned from their bye last week and secured a win against the Houston Texans (24-16).
Running back Saquon Barkley is second in the NFL in rushing yards with 931. Barkley will be the Lions' No. 1 target to contain.
Quarterback Daniel Jones' stats may not jump off the page with only 1,596 passing yards and eight touchdowns through 10 weeks, but Jones has improved on limiting turnovers. He has only two interceptions and two lost fumbles all season. The Lions' defense has forced a turnover in every game since their Week 6 bye, and they'll need to keep that up Sunday.
The Lions will also have to game plan for Jones' ability to scramble. Jones may not be as dynamic and fast as Fields last week, but he has proven to be effective on the run with 387 rushing yards and three touchdowns this season. Jones is averaging almost six yards a carry.
The Giants will look to continue their winning ways, while the Lions look to make it three in a row.
Here are 5 Giants storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:
