Detroit Lions announce first preseason game alternate broadcast

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today that they will offer an alternate broadcast of their first preseason game against the New York Giants at Ford Field on August 11, 2023 (kickoff 7 PM; main broadcasts on the Lions TV Network and Lions Radio Network).

The alternate broadcast, using Kiswe’s cloud production, will be hosted by Peter Schrager and will include live commentary and interviews from several guests. Fans can watch the alternate broadcast via www.detroitlions.com or on the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

"We are thrilled to produce our first ever Detroit Lions alternate broadcast with Kiswe," said Detroit Lions Director of Broadcasting Carl Moll. "This is a great opportunity to engage fans in a new and exciting way and we can't wait to see the final product as well as the reaction."

Guests scheduled to appear on the alternate game broadcast are:

Brad Holmes – Detroit Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager

Chris Spielman – Detroit Lions Special Assistant to the President/CEO and Chairperson

Gary Danielson – Detroit Lions QB (1976-84), current lead college football analyst for CBS Sports (Big Ten)

Glover Quin – Detroit Lions S (2013-18)

Golden Tate – Detroit Lions WR (2014-18)

Jalen Rose – 13-year NBA career, former University of Michigan basketball standout and Detroit native

Kirk Gibson – Detroit Tigers outfielder (1979-87), Michigan State University football & baseball All-American and Pontiac, Mich. native

Darren McCarty - Detroit Red Wings RW (1993-2004, 2007-09) and four-time Stanley Cup Champion

Dave Birkett - Detroit Lions beat writer for the Detroit Free Press and Pro Football Hall of Fame voter

Stacey Dales - NFL Network reporter and WNBA player (2002-07)

"We are excited to provide the Detroit Lions with our industry leading cloud-based production solution," said Kiswe CEO Glenn Booth. "Our partnership will enable the Detroit Lions to efficiently create alternate broadcasts using remote production and provide fans with engaging viewing experiences."