Detroit Lions announce first preseason game alternate broadcast

Aug 07, 2023 at 03:30 PM

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today that they will offer an alternate broadcast of their first preseason game against the New York Giants at Ford Field on August 11, 2023 (kickoff 7 PM; main broadcasts on the Lions TV Network and Lions Radio Network).

The alternate broadcast, using Kiswe’s cloud production, will be hosted by Peter Schrager and will include live commentary and interviews from several guests. Fans can watch the alternate broadcast via www.detroitlions.com or on the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

"We are thrilled to produce our first ever Detroit Lions alternate broadcast with Kiswe," said Detroit Lions Director of Broadcasting Carl Moll. "This is a great opportunity to engage fans in a new and exciting way and we can't wait to see the final product as well as the reaction."

Guests scheduled to appear on the alternate game broadcast are:

  • Brad Holmes – Detroit Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager
  • Chris Spielman – Detroit Lions Special Assistant to the President/CEO and Chairperson
  • Gary Danielson – Detroit Lions QB (1976-84), current lead college football analyst for CBS Sports (Big Ten)
  • Glover Quin – Detroit Lions S (2013-18)
  • Golden Tate – Detroit Lions WR (2014-18)
  • Jalen Rose – 13-year NBA career, former University of Michigan basketball standout and Detroit native
  • Kirk Gibson – Detroit Tigers outfielder (1979-87), Michigan State University football & baseball All-American and Pontiac, Mich. native
  • Darren McCarty - Detroit Red Wings RW (1993-2004, 2007-09) and four-time Stanley Cup Champion
  • Dave Birkett - Detroit Lions beat writer for the Detroit Free Press and Pro Football Hall of Fame voter
  • Stacey Dales - NFL Network reporter and WNBA player (2002-07)

"We are excited to provide the Detroit Lions with our industry leading cloud-based production solution," said Kiswe CEO Glenn Booth. "Our partnership will enable the Detroit Lions to efficiently create alternate broadcasts using remote production and provide fans with engaging viewing experiences."

Peter Schrager hosts Good Morning Football on NFL Network and is a national reporter for FOX Sports 1, a senior NFL writer for FOXSports.com and an NFL sideline reporter for FOX Sports. Outside of his work in the NFL, Schrager has covered the Olympics and the NBA for FOX and has been a frequent contributor to GQ.

Related Content

news

Detroit Lions Preseason TV Broadcast Team adds Jason Ross Jr. as play-by-play announcer

The Detroit Lions announced today that they are welcoming Jason Ross Jr. to the Detroit Lions Preseason TV Broadcast Team as the play-by-play announcer.
news

Detroit Lions announce "Little Lions" youth co-ed flag football league in partnership with Detroit PAL

The Detroit Lions, in partnership with Detroit PAL, announced today that they will be launching Little Lions, a new co-ed flag football program for Detroit youth ages 6-8. 
news

Detroit Lions announce The Pride Unleashed

The Detroit Lions announced today the club's first pet community for Lions fans, The Pride Unleashed.
news

Lions announce updates to player personnel and football operations staffs

news

Lions agree to terms with the New York Jets to acquire WR Denzel Mims via trade

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have agreed to terms with the New York Jets to acquire WR Denzel Mims.
news

Detroit Lions 2023 Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage

Free tickets will be required to attend for the first time due to high demand.
news

2023 Quick Lane Bowl scheduled for December 26, 2 PM ET

The Detroit Lions announced today that the 2023 Quick Lane Bowl will be played on Tuesday, December 26 at 2 PM ET and will be televised on ESPN.
news

Lions agree to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire K Riley Patterson via trade

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire K Riley Patterson via trade in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick.
news

Max Pircher joins the Detroit Lions as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program for 2023 season

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed OL Max Pircher as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway program for the 2023 season.
news

NFL announces league-wide expansion of initiative to increase diversity in sports medicine

Joint program with NFL Physicians Society and Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society more than doubles to pair diverse students from 19 medical schools with clubs across the league.
news

Lions to be represented by assistant head coach/running backs Scottie Montgomery at NFL Coach Accelerator Program

In continuation of the NFL's commitment to promoting greater diversity across the NFL, the League announced plans today to host a Coach Accelerator on May 21-23 at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.
Advertising