RECAP: Lions vs. Bears

Sep 13, 2020 at 05:05 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions had the lead or were tied in the fourth quarter in 11 games last season and went 3-7-1 in those contests. The Lions came up with the phrase "Dagger Time" this offseason to try and rally around being better late in games this season.

But one game into the 2020 season, Detroit's inability to close out games is back, as they gave up 21 unanswered fourth-quarter points and dropped a potential game-winning touchdown in the final seconds to fall to the Bears, 27-23. The Lions are now 0-1 to start the season.

"We have to coach better," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said after the game. "We have to finish better."

Leading 23-6 to start the final quarter, Detroit's defense gave up three touchdown passes as Mitchell Trubisky hit Jimmy Graham, Javon Wims and Anthony Miller to help secure the comeback victory.

Miller's was a 27-yard reception with just 41 seconds left in the game.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was able to march Detroit down to the Bears' 16-yard line with 11 seconds left, and threw a perfect strike to rookie running back D’Andre Swift in the front-left corner of the end zone, but Swift couldn't hang on to the pass. Stafford threw incomplete in the end zone to wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. to end the game.

There were a number of opportunities for Lions players in all three phases of the game to make a play in the fourth quarter, but they couldn't get it done.

It was a gut-wrenching loss for the Lions, who have to find a way to come out on the winning end of more of these fourth-quarter games where they hold the lead.

Lions vs. Bears Week 1 Photos

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Week 1 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 43

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions gather in the tunnel for starting lineups before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 43

The Detroit Lions gather in the tunnel for starting lineups before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 43

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 43

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 43

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions kickoff during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 43

The Detroit Lions kickoff during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 43

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
The defense makes a stop during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 43

The defense makes a stop during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Tony McRae (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 43

Detroit Lions cornerback Tony McRae (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
20 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) is defended by Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Detroit.
21 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) is defended by Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Detroit.

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) protects the ball from Detroit Lions cornerback Tony McRae (34) in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
22 / 43

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) protects the ball from Detroit Lions cornerback Tony McRae (34) in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
23 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws under pressure from Detroit Lions outside linebacker Christian Jones (52) in the first half of an NFL football game against the in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
24 / 43

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws under pressure from Detroit Lions outside linebacker Christian Jones (52) in the first half of an NFL football game against the in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sidelines in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
25 / 43

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sidelines in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
26 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
27 / 43

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) gets a drink against Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Detroit.
28 / 43

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) gets a drink against Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Detroit.

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) catches a four-yard touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
29 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) catches a four-yard touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 43

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs between Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) and cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
32 / 43

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs between Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) and cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Detroit.
33 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Detroit.

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
34 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) can't pull in a reception against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
35 / 43

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) can't pull in a reception against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
36 / 43

Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 43

during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) and Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 43

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) and Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 43

during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
40 / 43

during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
41 / 43

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
42 / 43

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
43 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

QB Comparison: Stafford finished the game completing 24 of 42 passes for 297 yards with one touchdown and one crucial interception in the fourth quarter. He rushed for 23 yards on five carries and finished the game with a 77.2 passer rating.

Trubisky completed 20-of-36 passes for 242 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 26 yards on three attempts. He finished with a 104.2 passer rating.

Ejection: Lions veteran linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. was ejected from the game early in the second quarter after contacting an official with his helmet. It looked like Collins was trying to demonstrate to the official how Bears running back David Montgomery lowered his helmet and used the crown of his helmet to contact him, and in doing so, made contact with the official, which is not allowed.

The official talked it over for a bit and gave Collins and unsportsmanlike penalty and ejected him from the game. Collins had three tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass defended at the time of his ejection.

Promising trend: Last season Detroit's defense ranked 28th in the NFL in third down defense, allowing teams to covert on their third-down opportunities 43.9 percent of the time. Only the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Washington Football Team were worse a year ago.

It seems kind of hollow with the way the Bears came back in the fourth quarter, but Chicago was just 2-of-11 in the game on third down.

Worrisome trend: The blown fourth quarter leads is the obvious one.

But the rash of hamstring injuries the Lions have faced over the last week, and into Sunday's contest, is certainly worrisome too.

Detroit entered the game with five hamstring injuries on Friday's practice report. Four of those prevented wide receiver Kenny Golladay, cornerback Jeff Okudah, tight end Hunter Bryant and safety C.J. Moore from playing in the game. Wide receiver Danny Amendola was also nursing a hamstring injury this week, but was able to play.

Detroit lost cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Desmond Trufant to hamstring injuries Sunday.

Injury report: Coleman left the game late in the second quarter and did not return. The Lions were already short at cornerback with rookie first-round pick Jeff Okudah inactive. Coleman had defended one pass for the Lions before the injury.

Trufant also injured a hamstring late in the third quarter and did not return. Trufant had two tackles before leaving.

In the end, the Lions were down three of their top four cornerbacks in the fourth quarter.

Related Content

during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

NOTEBOOK: Injuries pile up in loss to Bears

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears including injury updates, key plays and more.
during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions struggle in fourth quarter in loss to Bears

Four downs following the Lions' 27-23 loss to the Bears includes 4th quarter struggles, Swift's drop, Peterson's debut and Collins ejected.
Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during training camp practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on September 2, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bears

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup.
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 9, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bears

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
news

NOTEBOOK: Vaitai ruled out, Golladay doubtful for Lions-Bears

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, team captains and more.
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, left, talks with head coach Matt Nagy during an NFL football camp practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
news

Week 1 opponent: What the Bears are saying

Find out what the Chicago Bears are saying as they prepare for their Week 1 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 9, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who will be Lions' most improved player?

Tim Twentyman covers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their season opener vs. the Chicago Bears.
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 9, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

NOTEBOOK: Peterson excited to be back in the NFC North

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including Adrian Peterson's return to the NFC North, injury updates and more.
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 9, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

NOTEBOOK: Johnson welcomes additions to Lions' backfield

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including running back reps, practice squad protection and more.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

NFC NORTH: 2020 season preview

Tim Twentyman previews the 2020 season for each of the four teams in the NFC North.
Bevell excited to add Peterson to running back room
news

Bevell excited to add Peterson to running back room

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is excited to reunite with running back Adrian Peterson.

Advertising