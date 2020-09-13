INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bears

The debut of Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah will have to wait at least another week.

The Lions' first-round pick (No. 3 overall) suffered a hamstring injury in practice this week that limited his availability in practice Thursday and Friday and made his status for today's regular-season opener vs. the Bears questionable. Okudah is inactive, which means the Lions are expected to start second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye opposite veteran Desmond Trufant at the two outside cornerback spots.

The Lions will also be without two key starters on offense.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay and right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai have also been ruled out. Golladay was listed as doubtful on Friday's practice report after suffering a hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice and sitting out practice the rest of the week. Golladay led the Lions last season in receptions (65), yards (1,190) and touchdowns (11). Those 11 receiving touchdowns led the entire NFL.