INACTIVES: Lions vs. Saints

The news is also good for linebacker Christian Jones, who suffered a knee injury sometime this week. He wasn't listed on the practice report Wednesday or Thursday, but showed up Friday as a non-participant with a knee injury and was listed as questionable to play today. He worked out on the field about two hours before kickoff testing the knee with what looked like a compression sleeve over the knee. Jones is active today.

Defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand, who was also questionable coming in with a chest injury, is also active. He has six tackles in Detroit's first three games.

The Saints are pretty banged up heading into this one and are missing a number of key starters that include wide receiver Michael Thomas, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, cornerback Janoris Jenkins, tight end Jared Cook, defensive end Marcus Davenport and guard Andrus Peat. All six starters were ruled out Friday.