Fipp: Lions have talent on roster, especially on special teams

"I think the most important thing for me, honestly, and the most important thing with Dan, to be honest with you, I know my job really correlates to special teams, but the most important thing for me is that we're a good football team," he said.

"We're trying to win football games and in order to do that in this league you have to do it as a team and you have to be good in all three phases. The idea that you can just be good in one area and win a lot of football games, and be a good football team, I don't think is true.