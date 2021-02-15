Staley excited to be a part of Swift's development

New Lions assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley has had his eye on Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift for some time now.

Staley spent seven years as a player in Philadelphia and the last decade coaching for the Eagles. Most anyone who knows football in Philly knows of Swift, who was a high school legend in Philadelphia at St. Joseph's Preparatory School before heading to the University of Georgia. Staley even went out and watched Swift play a game in high school when he was coaching the Eagles.

"D'Andre is a kid I've been watching for a long time," Staley said Wednesday. "He's a Philly native. Been able to go out and watch him in high school. He was super talented in high school, of course he's super talented now.