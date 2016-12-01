Detroit Lions & United Way Launch Character Education Initiative

Dec 01, 2016 at 08:44 AM

Detroit, MI (December 6, 2016)– The Detroit Lions and United Way for Southeastern Michigan have announced the local launch of Character PlaybookTM, a new education initiative focused on youth character development and building healthy relationships. The interactive digital program will be implemented directly in schools throughout Detroit. This initiative was launched nationally during the 2016 NFL Draft and is powered by education technology leader EverFi, which works with more than 20,000 K-12 schools.

Character Playbook uses evidence-based strategies to educate students on how to cultivate and maintain healthy relationships during their critical middle school years. The course is comprised of six interactive, digital modules that cover key concepts around positive character development, social-emotional learning, and building healthy relationships. Designed for 7th – 9th graders, the digital learning experience enables students to engage with true-to-life scenarios that include bystander intervention strategies and positive relationship examples.

"We often assume young people will simply find their way to positive character and healthy relationships, but it is a skill that can be taught and nurtured," said EverFi Chief Operating Officer Tammy Wincup. "We're proud to be working with the United Way to bring Character Playbook to students across Detroit." The launch event at Detroit Edison Public School Academy on Tuesday, December 6th will include Lions players* *and more than 300 students. School district and city officials will attend the event

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

