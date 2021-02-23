Detroit Lions Charities Announces 2021 Grant Partners

Detroit Lions Charities, an extension of the Detroit Lions organization which distributes grants to Detroit and Michigan nonprofits, supports transformational efforts in underserved communities by working to create long-lasting impact through meaningful partnerships. Throughout the year, the Detroit Lions work to raise awareness and funding for these organizations, prioritizing critical needs in the community, with an emphasis on youth development, access and opportunity and social justice initiatives in Detroit.

After a year in which many nonprofits were stretched to their thinnest, Detroit Lions Charities has identified their partners for 2021, each one with platforms closely aligned with the organization's mission and values, as well as vision for a stronger, healthier region.

New in 2021 and partnering with Detroit Lions for the very first time is Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan empowers youth to become career, start up and homeowner ready by providing safe after-school programming to Detroit youth beginning at six years old all the way up to 18. Boys and Girls Club is dedicated to addressing poverty as the root cause of issues facing our youth by driving economic mobility for youth, families and the greater community. Detroit Lions Charities is set to provide support for the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Michigan's football and cheerleading leagues serving thousands of youth throughout Metro Detroit each year.