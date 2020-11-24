Detroit Lions and Kroger partner up to provide Thanksgiving meals to Detroit Lions Academy

For nearly a century, the Detroit Lions have been synonymous with Thanksgiving. Being one of the longest traditions in sports – especially on a holiday so significant to many Americans – is an honor the Lions don't take lightly. We all know it will look different than in Thanksgiving days past, but there are some things that will never change: using this time of year to give thanks, offer gratitude and honor time-worn traditions.

In the spirit of that, the Detroit Lions teamed up with Kroger to give back this Thanksgiving season, in the safest way possible to many in-need families of students at the Detroit Lions Academy.

The Detroit Lions Academy enrolls students in grades 6-8 that have faced challenges learning and engaging in traditional education settings. Students attending Detroit Lions Academy directly benefit from the Detroit Lions' active presence within the community, including mentorship from the Detroit Lions Women's Association and players, gaining first-hand experiences and participating in activities and programs facilitated through other Detroit Lions Charities partners.

This past Tuesday, the Lions, with the help of Kroger, dropped off pumpkin pies and $100 Kroger gift cards as a surprise to 110 Detroit Lions Academy students and staff to make certain students and their families have access to a Thanksgiving meal this holiday season.