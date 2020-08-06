Decker: Lions' offensive line working to get in sync

More than any other position group on the football field, good offensive line play relies on five guys playing as one cohesive unit.

Practice time missed, like the cancellation of the on-field workouts in OTAs, can have an adverse effect on that unit probably more than any other on the football field.

If there are new players added to the mix via free agency or the draft, which is the situation in Detroit with the Lions starting a new right tackle and right guard this year, the missed time can really put an offensive line unit behind to start training camp.

"It's definitely a unique challenge," Lions left tackle Taylor Decker said on a Zoom call with reporters Thursday. "Especially given the fact that there's going to be some new young guys rotating through different groups and at different positions.

"But, it's a challenge every team is dealing with right now. The one thing we were able to do, and I think we did do, is do a great on our Zoom meetings. The coaches did a great job kind of with that virtual learning to get us as far ahead mentally as we possibly could.