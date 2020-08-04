How Jarrad Davis made the most of his unique offseason

Davis said it took a lot of two-a-days and hard work to transform his body the way he did this offseason. He also admitted to pushing himself so hard and to the brink of sometimes wanting to quit the regimen altogether. But he continued to push through and thinks that will help him not only physically, but also mentally come the regular season.

"It's gonna help me just stay focused and learn how to just be locked in in pressure situations throughout the season," he said. "Yeah, I made a physical transformation, but I feel like I'm mentally more available and mentally better than I've ever been in my entire life."

Through three seasons, Davis has logged 259 total tackles,10 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception. Only a handful of defenders have that kind of production through their first three seasons, but Davis has also been ranked toward the bottom in the league's analytics for pass coverage at the position.

It's an area he's said he needs to be more consistent in, and that's partly why he started the physical transformation. He's hoping a stronger, faster and more mentally locked in version of himself is a better overall player, one who can become more of a three-down player than the mostly two-down role he previously played in Detroit's defense.

The Lions have a crowded linebacker room with Christian Jones and last year's second-round pick, Jahlani Tavai back in the fold. The team also added to the position in free agency with veterans like Jamie Collins Sr. and Reggie Ragland.